Deterioration of the COVID-19 situation has forced organizers of a Derby holiday activity to call it off.
The Derby Historical Museum’s Christmas Tree Gala and Bake Sale, which was scheduled for the first weekend of December at the newly remodeled Hubbard Center, won’t take place in 2020.
“Unfortunately, we had to cancel it,” said Susan Swaney, an event volunteer who organizes it.
Swaney said she apologies for any inconvenience.
Just two weeks ago, it appeared that the event, with precautions in place, would be able to go on, but with rising positive COVID-19 cases and increasing hospital admissions, Swaney and others involved decided going ahead would be too risky.
“We were hoping for the best, but instead of that, it’s going back the other way,” she said.
Because of that, Swaney doesn’t want to place people — either the volunteers or attendees — in “harm’s way.”
Many members of both groups are in high-risk categories, so that was an issue, too.
In addition, it could be quite damaging to the museum’s reputation if it was the site of a virus-spreading situation, Swaney said. Taking those factors into consideration makes it easier to err on the side of caution, she said.
Also, if the situation doesn’t improve, there could be another total shutdown like there was this past spring, and that means the public event couldn’t take place anyway. There have been some tickets sales, but Swaney said the people involved have decided to let the money go on to the museum.
The popular fundraiser, which would be in its fourth year, raises between $5,500 and $6,000, so not having that revenue will hurt, she said.
For those who want to help, the museum is open to cash donations. Those can be sent to the museum, in care of Swaney, at P.O. Box 1054, Derby, KS., 67037.
The museum is a non-profit organization and donations are tax-deductible. Swaney is hoping to get at least $1,000 in donations.
Also, the museum is looking for volunteers for its spring opening, which will be the first Saturday in April.
People are needed for cleaning and rearranging the exhibits.
The group also is open to donations of any artificial trees, which will be placed in storage to be used for next year.
The trees are used by a variety of local businesses and civic groups and decorated in colorful and whimsical ways.
Attendees purchase tickets of chance and then place them by their favorite tree. A drawing is then held to determine the winners. The event also features gift baskets and a bake sale.
Although it is disappointing to have to cancel this year’s event, Swaney said, there is every intention of its return.
“Hopefully we’ll be back next year and it will be bigger than before,” she said.