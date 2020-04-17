Please support our Derby-area businesses as they continue to serve our community.
If you would like your business listed here at no cost, please call the Derby Informer at 316-788-4006 or email your information to service@derbyinformer.com.
Allstate Insurance - Engelken Agency
|316-867-0108
|brianengelken@allstate.com
|402 N. Baltimore Ave., Derby, KS
|Open normal business hours: 8:30 to 5:30 (Mon.-Thu.), 8:30 to 5:00 (Fri.), and 8-12 (Sat.).
Bank of the West
|316-788-9800
|www.BankOfTheWest.com
|300 N Rock Rd, Derby, KS
|Lobby- closed until further notice; Drive through- 9:30AM-4:30PM Monday through Fri. Sat 9AM-12 PM. Meetings inside lobby by appt. only.
Chance Transmissions, Inc.
|316-529-1883
|www.chancetrans.com
|6325 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67217 (just 4.1 mi. west of Derby Lowes)
|OPEN – FULL SERVICE / M-F: 8am-5:30pm
Citizens Bank of Kansas
|https://www.citizensbankofkansas.com/
|M-F 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sat 9:00 a.m. to noon.
|All of drive-thru lanes are open during regular business hours. Access to the lobby by appointment as necessary. Use our convenient online services, too.
D&M Mechanical, LLC
|316-712-4025
|dm-mechanical.com
|2348 N Nelson Dr UNIT 1, Derby, KS
|Still available for service calls for heating and cooling issues. Open M-F 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Updates on facebook and website.
Dairy Queen
|316-788-0781
|www.dairyqueen.com
|314 N. Baltimore (K-15), Derby, KS
|Drive-Thru and Carry-Out Only Call, stop by or visit us online for menu.
Derby Eye Care
Derby Family Entertainment - Derby Bowl
|316-788-0263
| www.DerbyBowl.net
|444 S. Baltimore Ave., Derby, KS
|Temporarily closed. Re-opening soon! Check our web site or call to verify when open.
Derby Mattress
Derby Plaza Theater
|316-789-0114
|www.derbyplazatheaters.com
|1300 N. Nelson Dr., Derby, KS
|Temporarily Closed - Re-opening soon! Check our web site and call our Movie Line.
Derby Radio Shack
| 316-788-4225
|www.hamradiocenter.biz
|707 N. Baltimore (K-15), Derby, KS
|Open 9 am to 4 pm Mon.-Fri. for call-in orders. Showroom closed, but curbside service 9 am to 4 pm.
Dominos
| 316-295-2829
|www.dominos.com
|2100 N. Rock Rd., Ste. #600 Derby, KS
|Delivery & carryout (contactless delivery & carryout upon request). Sun-Thur 10:30 am – 11 pm / Fri-Sat 10:30 am – midnight.
Emprise Bank
|316-788-1726
|Emprisebank.com
|Patriot and Rock Rd., Derby, KS
|Drive thru open 7:30 AM to 6:00 PM M-F, Sat. 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM. All banking functions available through the Drive Thru: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Information available online.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
|316-558-5388
|www.freddysusa.com
|2100 N. Rock Rd., Ste. 1000, Derby, KS
|Drive-Thru OPEN, and Delivering with DOORDASH. Sunday – Thursday: 10:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. / Friday & Saturday: 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. Daily Deals on Facebook / menu online.
Gemstone Jewelers, Inc.
| 316-789-0078
|ww.gemstonejewelersonline.com
|1033 N Rock Rd #100, Derby, KS
|Closed until Sedgwick County lifts the restriction. Leave a message on answering machine
Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q
|316-425-6010
|www.gohogwild.com
|620 N. Rock Rd., Ste. 250, Derby, KS
|Take-Out Only. Call or visit us online for hours & menu.
ICS Collision Center
IHOP Restaurant, Store #3587
|316-260-1868
|www.ihop.com
|1906 N. Rock Rd., Suite 900, Derby, KS
|To go, curbside, Grub hub, Uber Eats, Doordash and online ordering. Hours of operation: Daily 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Menu & more online.
J.P. Weigand & Sons, Inc
Kansasland Tire and Service
| 316-788-3647
|www.kansasland.thetirestore.com
|130 E. Madison Ave., Derby, KS
|Open Mon-Fri 7:30 am to 6 pm & Sat. 8 am to 5 pm. - Closed Sundays - Stop by, call or schedule your appointment online.
La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
|316-927-2900
|www.lahaciendaks.com
|1138 N. Nelson Dr., (K-15) Derby, KS
| Please visit our Facebook page for more info and offers. Open for Curbside & Delivery: Mon. thru Sat., 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. See our new menu on our website.
Law Office of Arlene M. Burrow, LLC
Little Busters
MADROCKS Sports Bar & Grill
Meritrust Credit
|Branch lobby closed. Drive-thru ATMs and ITMs open. Online banking and mobile apps available for service.
Mills Heating & Air, Inc.
|316-788-1347
|millsheating-air.com
|318 E. Sandhill Rd., Derby, KS
|We are open and here to serve you! Find us on Facebook and on our website.
New Day Yoga and Fitness
|316-788-7926
|newdayyogandfitness.com
|411 Osage, Derby, KS
|Temporarily Closed. Conducting online yoga classes. Info and updates on website.
Facebook: @NewDayYogaAndFitnessDerbyKS
Pizza John's
|316-788-2011
|www.pizzajohnsderby.com/#/
|208 S. Baltimore Ave., Derby, KS
|Open 11AM to 8 PM; Curbside and delivery only. No cash or cash tips. Online delivery all day.
Rainbow Valley Veterinary Clinic
|316-788-0777
|rainbowvalleyvet.com
|1630 James St., Derby, KS
|Open our regular business hours Monday – Friday 7:30-5:30, 2nd, 4th, and 5th Saturdays 7:30 to Noon. Will post changes on our Website and Facebook.
The Rock Counseling
|316-789-8511
|therockcounseling.com
|1221 N. Rock Rd., Suite 100
|Open for in-person counseling as well as virtual options.
Smith Chiropractic Center
| 316-788-3744
|www.facebook.com/smithchiroderby/
| 607 N. Baltimore Ave., Derby, KS
|OPEN and seeing patients by appointment only. Keeping time between patients to disinfect each time. Mon., Wed. & Fri., 9-6 / Tue. & Thurs., 9-12 / Closed Sat. & Sun. Appointments available through Facebook.
Taco Tico
TenderCare Lawn and Landscape
|316-788-5416
|tendercarelandscape.com
|219 S. Water, Derby, KS
|Open 8am-5pm M-F. Check website and Facebook for updates.
Berkshire Hathaway Home Service PenFed Realty
Tiffany Wells
The Well Worship Center
|316-295-4210
|TheWellWC.church
|421 N. Westview Dr., Derby, KS
Currently Closed for Office hours & Services times. Offering online services on Sunday at 10:15am and Wednesday at 7pm via Facebook, through our app & YouTube.
**We are offering our food pantry to those in the community who are in need. For help call: 316-295-4210. Or email: admin@thewellwc.church
