Please support our Derby-area businesses as they continue to serve our community.  

If you would like your business listed here at no cost, please call the Derby Informer at 316-788-4006 or email your information to service@derbyinformer.com.

Allstate Insurance - Engelken Agency

316-867-0108   
brianengelken@allstate.com 
402 N. Baltimore Ave., Derby, KS  
Open normal business hours:  8:30 to 5:30 (Mon.-Thu.), 8:30 to 5:00 (Fri.), and 8-12 (Sat.).  

 

Bank of the West

316-788-9800 
www.BankOfTheWest.com 
300 N Rock Rd, Derby, KS  
Lobby- closed until further notice; Drive through- 9:30AM-4:30PM Monday through Fri. Sat 9AM-12 PM. Meetings inside lobby by appt. only.   

 

Chance Transmissions, Inc.

316-529-1883  
www.chancetrans.com 
6325 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67217 (just 4.1 mi. west of Derby Lowes)  
OPEN – FULL SERVICE / M-F: 8am-5:30pm 

   

Citizens Bank of Kansas

https://www.citizensbankofkansas.com/ 
M-F 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.,  Sat  9:00 a.m. to noon.  
All of drive-thru lanes are open during regular business hours. Access to the lobby by appointment as necessary. Use our convenient online services, too.   

 

D&M Mechanical, LLC 

316-712-4025 
dm-mechanical.com 
2348 N Nelson Dr UNIT 1, Derby, KS 
Still available for service calls for heating and cooling issues. Open M-F 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Updates on facebook and website. 

 

Dairy Queen

316-788-0781  
www.dairyqueen.com 
314 N. Baltimore (K-15), Derby, KS 
Drive-Thru and Carry-Out Only Call, stop by or visit us online for menu.  

 

Derby Eye Care

316-788-1535 
 https://www.facebook.com/DerbyEyecare/
 1626 E. Madison Ave. Derby KS
We are closed to routine eye care and services.  We can be reached by phone for eye health emergencies. 

 

Derby Family Entertainment - Derby Bowl

316-788-0263 
 www.DerbyBowl.net
444 S. Baltimore Ave., Derby, KS
Temporarily closed.  Re-opening soon!  Check our web site or call to verify when open.

 

Derby Mattress

 316-617-5816
 www.derbymattress.com
 105 S. Baltimore Ave., Derby, KS
Open by appointment. 

 

Derby Plaza Theater

316-789-0114 
www.derbyplazatheaters.com 
1300 N. Nelson Dr., Derby, KS 
Temporarily Closed - Re-opening soon!  Check our web site and call our Movie Line.

 

Derby Radio Shack

 316-788-4225
www.hamradiocenter.biz 
707 N. Baltimore (K-15), Derby, KS 
Open 9 am to 4 pm Mon.-Fri. for call-in orders.  Showroom closed, but curbside service 9 am to 4 pm. 

 

Dominos

 316-295-2829
www.dominos.com 
2100 N. Rock Rd., Ste. #600 Derby, KS 
Delivery & carryout (contactless delivery & carryout upon request). Sun-Thur 10:30 am – 11 pm / Fri-Sat 10:30 am – midnight.

 

Emprise Bank

316-788-1726 
Emprisebank.com 
Patriot and Rock Rd., Derby, KS 
Drive thru open 7:30 AM to 6:00 PM M-F, Sat. 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM. All banking functions available through the Drive Thru: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Information available online.

 

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers 

316-558-5388 
www.freddysusa.com
2100 N. Rock Rd., Ste. 1000, Derby, KS
Drive-Thru OPEN, and Delivering with DOORDASH.  Sunday – Thursday:  10:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. / Friday & Saturday:  10:30 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. Daily Deals on Facebook / menu online.

 

Gemstone Jewelers, Inc. 

 316-789-0078
ww.gemstonejewelersonline.com 
1033 N Rock Rd #100, Derby, KS
Closed until Sedgwick County lifts the restriction. Leave a message on answering machine 

 

Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q

316-425-6010 
www.gohogwild.com 
620 N. Rock Rd., Ste. 250, Derby, KS 
Take-Out Only. Call or visit us online for hours & menu.

 

ICS Collision Center

316-243-7077
www.icscolllisioncenter.com 
920 N. River St., Derby, KS
 

 

IHOP Restaurant, Store #3587

316-260-1868 
www.ihop.com 
1906 N. Rock Rd., Suite 900, Derby, KS
To go, curbside, Grub hub, Uber Eats, Doordash and online ordering. Hours of operation:  Daily 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Menu & more online. 

 

J.P. Weigand & Sons, Inc 

316-788-5581 
 www.weigand.com/offices/derbyoffice
1121 N. College Park, Suite 700, Derby, KS  
Open regular hours 8:30 am-5:00 pm, Mon-Fri

 

Kansasland Tire and Service 

 316-788-3647
www.kansasland.thetirestore.com 
130 E. Madison Ave., Derby, KS 
Open Mon-Fri 7:30 am to 6 pm & Sat. 8 am to 5 pm. - Closed Sundays - Stop by, call or schedule your appointment online.

 

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

316-927-2900 
www.lahaciendaks.com 
1138 N. Nelson Dr., (K-15) Derby, KS 
 Please visit our Facebook page for more info and offers. Open for Curbside & Delivery: Mon. thru Sat., 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. See our new menu on our website.

 

Law Office of Arlene M. Burrow, LLC 

316-789-0909 
www.arleneburrowlaw.com 
1721 E. Osage, Suite 400, Derby, KS 
OPEN.  Scheduling telephone appointments

 

Little Busters

316-788-1299 
www.lilbusters.com 
 457 N. Baltimore, Derby, KS
Closed through April 30th 

 

MADROCKS Sports Bar & Grill

316-425-7632
https://madrocks.restaurant/index.html
1821 E. Madison Ave., Ste. 100, Derby, KS
Curbside Take-Out Only. Call or visit us online for menu


Meritrust Credit

316-683-1199 
meritrustcu.org
facebook.com/meritrust  
1615 N Rock Road, Derby, KS
Branch lobby closed. Drive-thru ATMs and ITMs open. Online banking and mobile apps available for service.

 

Mills Heating & Air, Inc.

316-788-1347 
millsheating-air.com 
318 E. Sandhill Rd., Derby, KS 
We are open and here to serve you! Find us on Facebook and on our website.

  

New Day Yoga and Fitness

316-788-7926 
newdayyogandfitness.com 
411 Osage, Derby, KS 
Temporarily Closed.  Conducting online yoga classes. Info and updates on website.
Facebook: @NewDayYogaAndFitnessDerbyKS

 

Pizza John's 

316-788-2011
www.pizzajohnsderby.com/#/ 
208 S. Baltimore Ave., Derby, KS
Open 11AM to 8 PM; Curbside and delivery only. No cash or cash tips. Online delivery all day. 


Rainbow Valley Veterinary Clinic 

316-788-0777 
rainbowvalleyvet.com 
1630 James St., Derby, KS 
Open our regular business hours Monday – Friday 7:30-5:30, 2nd, 4th, and 5th Saturdays  7:30 to Noon. Will post changes on our Website and Facebook. 

 

The Rock Counseling 

316-789-8511 
therockcounseling.com 
1221 N. Rock Rd., Suite 100 
Open for in-person counseling as well as virtual options. 

 

Smith Chiropractic Center 

 316-788-3744
www.facebook.com/smithchiroderby/ 
 607 N. Baltimore Ave., Derby, KS
OPEN and seeing patients by appointment only. Keeping time between patients to disinfect each time. Mon., Wed. & Fri., 9-6 / Tue. & Thurs., 9-12 / Closed Sat. & Sun. Appointments available through Facebook.

 

Taco Tico

316-788-8686 
www.facebook.com/tacoticoderby 
125 N. Baltimore, Derby, KS 
Drive-thru only 

 

TenderCare Lawn and Landscape

316-788-5416 
tendercarelandscape.com 
219 S. Water, Derby, KS 
Open 8am-5pm M-F. Check website and Facebook for updates.

 

Berkshire Hathaway Home Service PenFed Realty

Tiffany Wells

Cell: 316-655-8110 
Office: 316-788-4004
www.tiffanysellsderby.com 
 413 N Osage Rd., Derby, KS 
 Limited Hours & By Appointment. Email: wellsteam@buildsummerchase.com

 

The Well Worship Center

316-295-4210 
TheWellWC.church 
421 N. Westview Dr., Derby, KS 

Currently Closed for Office hours & Services times. Offering online services on Sunday at 10:15am and Wednesday at 7pm via Facebook, through our app & YouTube.

 **We are offering our food pantry to those in the community who are in need. For help call: 316-295-4210. Or email: admin@thewellwc.church

 

 

