In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Derby’s Rock Regional Hospital is seeking help to continue operations and provide necessary services to the community in response to that threat.
COVID-19 has already impacted the services of the hospital. Kevin Hicks, CEO of Cabe Consulting — the new hospital management team as of April 1 — reported that the current pandemic has led to a 30 percent decline in emergency room admissions at Rock Regional and increased costs associated with the acquisition of personal protective equipment.
“All of that drove us to the point where financing is needed,” Hicks said.
With that need, Hicks came before the Sedgwick County Commission asking for help in securing $2 million of a five-year, $3 million loan that would provide short-term assistance to the hospital.
Being a relatively new hospital (officially opening in April 2019), Hicks noted Rock Regional was close to the point of breaking even financially and conveyed to county commissioners that the issue at hand was a short-term problem — with the loan helping them keep on that pace and see positive cash flow by the fall.
Some commissioners questioned if other financing options — like going back to the private equity groups that helped fund the hospital initially — existed. While Hicks said the initial response from those groups has been negative, he did report that other funding options are being explored.
Other commissioners pointed out issues of potentially setting precedent, while also bringing up concerns of the county heading into budget season and how support of such a loan would impact that.
With the county also discussing potential furloughs to offset the impact of COVID-19 from its standpoint, support of a loan for Rock Regional Hospital was a tough pill to swallow.
“There’s a chance here that we would support this and it’s not viable. That would be a horrible situation for taxpayers,” said commissioner Jim Howell.
“In all due respect, I cannot and I would not ever obligate taxpayers’ property tax money, general fund money — which you’re asking me to do — to support your hospital,” said commissioner David Dennis.
On a 4-1 vote, the county commission denied Rock Regional Hospital’s request to help secure a $3 million loan.
