For many local therapists, work with clients has taken a similar approach as family health clinics at the moment – offering telecommunications services for appointments.
Amy Meek, of Amy Meek Family Therapy, noted most of her fellow providers have moved to an online platform – while one does remain in the office to offer some in-house services. Meanwhile, Rik Alspaw is the outlier at The Rock Counseling. While his fellow therapists have moved to online services he noted he is still meeting face to face with 80 percent of his clients.
While offices are clearing out to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the need for therapy and counseling services remains – with Meek noting it becomes even more critical at a time like this.
“I think it heightens anxiety for those who already have anxiety and it’s kind of a concern for those who are already suffering from depression when they’re more isolated, making sure that they are staying connected or figuring out how not to become more disconnected,” Meek said of the current pandemic.
Pandemic anxiety may hit different people in different ways. While Meek said some children may actually be doing better having more time with their parents, some may be missing the social interactions with their classmates. Meanwhile, parents may have different stressors – being asked to wear many different hats under the current situation.
The coronavirus threat has also made it difficult or impossible to offer some services (i.e., eye movement desensitization and reprocessing or play therapy), according to Meek, while Alspaw noted The Rock has cut out group therapy services completely due to safety concerns.
Knowing the shared concern prevalent throughout the community, Alspaw has taken other measures to reach as many people as possible in an effort to provide services.
“One thing that I’ve been doing – because we’re under the umbrella of South Rock – is I’ve been posting a few videos on the church website offering our services in that somewhat larger con-text,” Alspaw said, “because I think this undercurrent to whatever extent it is leaves people going ‘I don’t even know how to deal with this’ and they might never have thought about counseling or therapy as a resource.”
Additionally, Alspaw noted The Rock Counseling has been sharing resources on its website from national agencies like the Gottman Institute, Psychology Today, etc., to help address the general sense of anxiety and uncertainty he is seeing.
Both Alspaw and Meek noted they remain busy seeing clients at this time. While they are happy to help those clients they see on a regular basis, they also have concerns about those they may not be seeing given the climate surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and current stay-at-home orders.
“My greatest concern is that people get stuck in despair and don’t reach out for help,” Alspaw said.
“I’m really concerned about the increased risk for suicide,” Meek said. “Right now, it’s harder to access the emergency room if you end up having those kinds of feelings [and] people are feeling alone. I think it makes it harder for people to go if they have concerns or they’re starting to feel low. I don’t think people are reaching out as much.”
Normal services are still offered, but both Meek and Alspaw stated there has certainly been a focus on adapting to the mental issues COVID-19 has created.
Whether their clients or others out there who may have never considered therapy before COVID-19, Meek and Alspaw advocated for anyone in need of services to seek them out wherever they can.
“I think that we can all kind of pull together,” Meek said. “We try to connect people to other agencies if we’re too full. I know that we have some great businesses in town and some helpful re-sources.”
“Our opportunity is to walk alongside people and help them find the best path for them. That’s probably more pronounced in COVID-19 because this is affecting almost our whole culture,” Alspaw said. “We want to be that safe place and there are other clinicians in town that are doing the same thing – to offer that listening ear and try and help folks map out the healthiest path for them.”
