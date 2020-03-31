Out of Sedgwick County’s stay-at-home order put into place this past week, a lot of questions arose regarding enforcement.
In general, it was noted, enforcement would be left up to individual cities – which is what the Derby City Council addressed at its most recent meeting on March 24. Specifically, the city council was considering a new violation to be adopted into the Derby Municipal Code.
Brought forward by City Attorney Jacque Butler, the ordinance for violation of a public health order – as presented – states that “it shall be unlawful for any person to violate, refuse, or fail to comply with a written order of the Sedgwick County Health Officer, Sedgwick County Board of Health or the Sedgwick County Director of Health issued under their respective authorities.”
Additionally, violating a public health order would be considered a class C violation – which is punishable by jail for a period not exceeding one month, a fine not exceeding $500 or a combination of jail time and a fine.
Like with most ordinances, discretion on enforcement (i.e., investigating, allowing warnings, writing tickets, etc.) will be left up to the Derby Police Department.
“This is no different. This is about clarifying that they do have authority to respond to a call … and potentially write somebody a violation. I don’t think that it’s overstepping,” Butler said. “The goal of the public health order is compliance. We want to minimize the spread.”
Seeing that the city had no method in place to enforce such an order, staff saw this as another way to err on the side of caution. It was noted that Wichita already has such an ordinance in its code.
Questions were raised about what exactly prosecution of a violation of the new ordinance would look like, but Butler stated that is not something the city should have to worry about at the onset.
“If we get to a level where we feel like we need a criminal citation, does it make sense to prosecute that in Derby Municipal Court or does it make sense to refer that to district court? I don’t feel like we have to make that decision tonight, but I do think it’s advisable to put this on the books to clarify where that authority comes from,” Butler said. “Putting this in your code gives them (police) an authority to follow through with those investigations. It gives them authority to ask some questions and, potentially, to issue citations, although I don’t think that’s our primary purpose in doing that.”
Enforcement of infractions, if it comes to it, is something Butler said will likely mirror other cities in Sedgwick County.
Depending on what those other municipalities do, Derby will likely follow suit – much as is the case with initial enforcement. Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay and Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter have already made statements that they will be prioritizing education over enforcement with regards to the health orders, with Butler expecting a similar tact to be taken among the Derby PD following discussion with Derby Police Chief Robert Lee.
Given the long list of essential services and businesses in the current health order, and how those could be interpreted, local police having some discretion in handling investigations, giving warnings, etc., is critical and council members were happy to hear about Derby PD’s initial approach.
“I’m glad that we’re pursuing an educational (angle) on this,” said Council Member Andrew Swindle.
While council members had several questions on what the specifics would look like, staff noted what is most important is having an actual ordinance in place that can allow for enforcement
As with previous ordinances, further action and penalties can be set based on public compliance. Given the growing restrictions implemented at the state and county level, though, having that enforcement to fall back on is something staff sees as helping maintain adherence to those public health orders.
“Now you have an actual doctor making real public health policy. He has to know that some law enforcement agency is going to help him,” said City Manager Kathy Sexton. “You don’t want
to have laws on the
book if you have no intention of enforcing them. People need to know what the law is. It has to be black or white; it can’t be gray.”
The city council adopted the violation of public health orders ordinance as part of the Derby Municipal Code as presented, waiving second reading.
