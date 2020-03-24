The Derby Public Works Department is asking residents not to flush anything other than toilet paper down the toilet.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, there is a shortage of household essentials like toilet paper. During this time, people may be tempted to flush other materials, such as paper towels, tissues, napkins or baby wipes.
Unlike toilet paper, these materials cannot disintegrate properly, which can clog sewer pipes, cause sewer line breaks and put a strain on the Derby wastewater treatment facility. Even flushable wipes can lead to sewer backups and should be thrown in the trash.
The following items should be placed in the trash rather than flushed:
Paper towels
Facial tissues
Baby/facial/cleaning wipes
Flushable wet wipes
Rags/towels
Tampons/sanitary napkins
Medications
Hair
Dental floss
Cotton balls/swabs
Bandages
Rubber items (like latex gloves)
Plastic items
“We appreciate your cooperation as we work to keep essential services running smoothly,” said Robert Mendoza, Director of Public Works. “Our staff are still here working for you.”
