With the state stay-at-home order in response to COVID-19 in place since March 30, that has led many businesses and government officials to question what activities are essential and non-essential.
For Derby city staff, that brought up one particularly pressing question in the middle of severe weather season – would it still be able to operate its storm shelters?
“Yes,” said Deputy City Manager Kiel Mangus, “storm shelters are an exemption. You can open, and you just need to follow the recommendations that they’ve set as far as practicing social distancing and using good hygiene.”
Currently, the city is having more issues getting enough volunteers to staff shelters. At the moment, Mangus said two shelters – South Rock Christian Church and Pleasantview Baptist Church – would be able to open, but he was uncertain if there are enough volunteers to open the shelter at Derby Middle School. The shelter at Fire Station 82, it was noted, is always open.
Typically, volunteers are recruited through storm spotter meetings (which were held prior to the stay-at-home orders) or by the city’s part-time storm shelter coordinator. That position is currently vacant.
While Mangus is optimistic the coordinator position can be filled soon, that has certainly hindered both recruitment and training of volunteers (to help open and operate the storm shelters).
Right now, Mangus is focused on making sure the shelter is stocked with the necessary supplies (hand sanitizer, wipes, etc.) to meet the good hygiene requirements within the stay-at-home order exemptions.
Derby’s storm shelters are big – and only temporary – so Mangus was confident they would meet social distancing requirements, especially if residents follow shelter guidelines.
“Our number one message for people in the community is shelter in place if you can,” Mangus said. “These shelters are for people who don’t have another option.”
As far as response to severe weather (i.e., the 2019 high wind event), most of the city staff who would be involved are considered essential, so there would no change there. The wrinkle that might exist, Mangus said, is working with contractors on repairs – as some are still operating and some are not.
Preparedness has not changed much for city staff, but they are trying to follow the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines so that firefighters, police officers, etc., will be available to respond to any severe weather scenarios as needed.
“They are essential, so we don’t want to get one person sick and pass it on, etc. We want to follow the guidelines from the CDC and follow the guidelines from the state as much as we can. We kind of changed how we operate day to day and when we respond we try to make sure we have proper PPE, proper social distancing and we’re following those pieces,” Mangus said. “City staff is still ready to respond, even during COVID-19.”
