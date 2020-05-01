Given the specifics of the current situation, the first measures taken by the city of Derby staff to address COVID-19 focused on safety and security.
After addressing the immediate needs, though, attention soon turned to finances – with city staff reporting on the current budget situation to the Derby City Council at its April 28 meeting.
Derby has a history of being conservative, City Manager Kathy Sexton noted, so it remains in a good financial position even as staff are projecting a $1.6 million revenue shortfall (on an annual budget typically around $40 million) due to the coronavirus.
Sales, gas and property taxes may take a hit, but city staff has been cutting “low hanging fruit” where possible to make up for some of the projected losses. Travel/training expenses have been cut, some vacant positions are being left unfilled and one-time projects or purchases are being de-layed, but given the city’s good position staff are also trying to be fiscally responsible and still manage some expenditures.
“We tried to not just blanket freeze everything. We tried to just freeze it for a minute,” Sexton said. “Sometimes when the economy’s down, it’s a great time to buy a new piece of equipment because nobody else is.”
Likewise, if departments have invested time and resources in the hiring process those have been allowed to move forward in critical cases (like police officers) while others have been delayed.
Cuts already made like the delayed purchases and hires are expected to make up for about half of the $1.6 million projected loss from tax revenue, according to Sexton, though she noted the difficulties haven’t really started for residents in that regard yet (making it hard to generate an estimated impact).
Temporary staff reductions have also been explored as a budget-saving measure.
A survey was put out to city employees (not including emergency personnel like firefighters and police officers), with 42 volunteering for a shared work program – reducing their work hours by 20 percent – and 23 volunteering for a temporary furlough for one month from April 26 through May 24.
“We literally save money because we’re only paying them for 80 percent of their time,” Sexton said of the workers on the shared work program.
Staff on the shared work program and voluntary furlough would be able to collect unemployment plus the weekly $600 from the federal government.
Reductions on staffing and potential trip postponements were seen as round two of cost-saving measures. With that making up for about half of the projected shortfall, Sexton said the city does not have to move to round three of cuts just yet.
“We have a healthy reserve, we don’t have to cut down to the penny of $1.6 million just because that’s our current estimate,” Sexton said. We’ve cut enough for now.”
On top of that, the city council still has the 2021 budget to think about – which was to be the topic of a workshop in June. Sexton said the plan was to discuss some supplemental purchases and street maintenance projects. While that may not be to the same extent as initially planned, she said the city is in a comfortable enough position where it can start making long-term plans for 2021.
