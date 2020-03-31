Navigating through the current state of emergency has been a fluid process, according to Derby City Attorney Jacque Butler.
“We are responding as quickly as possible to this,” Butler said.
Measures of response to the coronavirus pandemic are changing daily, though, if not hourly. Considering that, Butler brought a resolution before the Derby City Council March 24 to help in those efforts.
Butler noted that while many municipalities have emergency powers built into their city codes, Derby does not. When an emergency is declared (as was the case in Sedgwick County as of March 16), those emergency powers are then granted to city administration to handle day-to-day operations in a broader scope.
The resolution Butler brought forward at the council’s most recent meeting would grant emergency authority to City Manager Kathy Sexton to close city facilities or suspend city operations; amend, extend or suspend policies and procedures, including purchasing and personnel policies; make decisions concerning the grant of additional leave and/or benefits to city employees; make decisions and purchases exceeding the previously established purchasing authority granted by the council; cancel public meetings; and make decisions deemed necessary to continue city operations, secure the well-being and safety of city employees and secure the public health, safety and welfare in response to COVID-19.
Under the resolution, the city council would still retain oversight over the city manager’s actions (as is currently the case), but it could allow Sexton the opportunity to take more immediate action and not have to wait for council approval on each individual decision. Currently, there are exemptions to that process, but they are allowed more on a case by case basis.
“All over the place, you’ve granted discretionary authorities in very specific ways but nothing that ties to a countywide declaration of emergency,” Butler said.
Questions were raised by Council Member Andrew Swindle about what the exit strategy looks like and when those emergency powers are rolled back, with it being noted that the situation is continually being assessed.
In the future, Butler said the council could look at installing a section on emergency powers in the city code – something that was being considered before the rapid escalation of the current situation.
Other measures in the emergency response resolution included suspension of the voluntary public forum at city council meetings and authorization for remote participation in public meetings.
Part of the emergency resolution also authorizes the city manager to report back to the city council on actions taken at its next available meeting, though council members questioned about that wait. Butler noted that was simply for compliance, to note the council would be informed, but Mayor Randy White asked if regular reports would be a possibility given the constant change under the current state of emergency.
White also encouraged his fellow council members not to shy away from requesting special meetings given the fluid nature of the coronavirus pandemic and the need
to stay informed to make the best decisions possible.
“That may seem like a dramatic thing to do, but it’s our jobs,” White said.
Unanimously, the Derby City Council approved the emergency resolution in response to COVID-19.
In other business, the city council:
• Approved a consent agenda item including a proclamation of Arbor Day 2020, an annual report from the Derby Recreation Commission, replacement of a postage machine at city hall, approval of a cereal malt beverage license for Corner Market, assessment of an ordinance for sanitary sewer and stormwater fees, recognition of donations to the Derby Senior Center and authorization of a contract with Pearson Construction for paving improvements to serve Phase 1 of Cedar Ranch Estates.
