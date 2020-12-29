Back in February, city staff in Derby started taking notice of the COVID-19 outbreak happening globally so that when it hit home in March they had a jumpstart preparing to overcome the obstacles presented in 2020.
While Derby has not been alone in facing those obstacles, City Manager Kathy Sexton noted there have been elements of the pandemic the city has had to approach in a different way.
“Just the sheer volume of information I think is something probably everybody is dealing with, but in government I think we probably see it with different eyes,” Sexton said. ‘We see not only what’s our effect on our families and our own personal behaviors, but also how does it affect the way we deliver services and deliver democracy.”
Like so many other entities, the way city services were offered was one of the many changes applied to Derby through the year. Technological reliance came with the pandemic and Derby saw some of that as well – funneling bill pay options online, taking public comments via email and offering remote conferencing for meetings of the Derby City Council, Planning Commission, etc.
Additionally, permits, applications and other requests were able to be picked up at City Hall and submitted via email or by leaving them in a drop box while that and other city buildings (the welcome center, senior center, library, etc.) were shutdown temporarily due to the pandemic.
Perhaps no change was bigger though, Sexton admitted, than the shift in personal interactions when offering services. She noted that Derby’s philosophy is that personal service is good service – something that is not possible when people are masking up and maintaining six feet of social distance.
“To put that kind of thing on hold or change it to electronic [from] personal, sometimes it feels like an affront to the core beliefs,” Sexton said.
Yet the city of Derby plowed on, trying its best to provide a different kind of personal service. The community policing the city encourages had a different look amid the many restrictions – with Derby PD setting up drive-by birthday celebrations during the pandemic. Additionally, the city encouraged community organizations not to cancel events but to adapt and create new events – allowing for Taste of Derby to go on in a new format and introducing the city’s Holiday Lights Tour and Contest – to foster hope.
Facing a projected budgetary shortfall of $1.6 million, the city of Derby also had to make cuts in 2020. To address that, a temporary furlough program was created to help save costs while some purchases and annual projects were delayed into 2021.
Derby was also ahead of the curve in some ways, amending its municipal code to allow for enforcement of emergency public health orders back in March. While it was noted the intent was to educate business owners on the requirements first, the city had its framework for enforcement in place long before Sedgwick County enacted its own plan.
Even coming out ahead in some areas, and having to take charge when trying to plan for things like the adjusted opening of Rock River Rapids and Fourth of July celebration, Sexton noted not having dedicated public health officials the city still continuously looked for outside guidance in how to push forward.
“I think it was important that we constantly check CDC guidance; we would check KDHE guidance and Sedgwick County Health Department guidance on almost everything we did,” Sexton said. “We felt the need to follow quality public health advice and cross check with different sources on that.”
Sexton noted that different departments felt the brunt of the pandemic in different ways – whether it was IT having to set up laptops for employees who may have never needed to rely on them before to Derby Police and Derby Fire and Rescue preparing to face additional health risks. Derby PD also changed some of its reporting policies in light of the pandemic.
While there were struggles, there were positives, too. Parks usage increased dramatically during the pandemic. Though buildings were temporarily closed to the public, they were eventually able to reopen under restrictions to invite that community connection – particularly important, Sexton said, in regards to the senior center.
The city also received just shy of $1 million in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Some of that directly benefitted the city, allowing for the purchase of touchless features (i.e., drinking fountains, toilets, sinks) for city parks, with some being made available to help local businesses impacted by the pandemic.
Moving forward, Sexton said the pandemic has presented the city with a new outlook – especially when it comes to utilizing technology – and new perspective regarding management of emergency situations.
“I think this one has been a challenge unlike any other just because it is all so new that information is constantly changing,” Sexton said. “There is no playbook. There is no document that says here’s how you do it.”
Following a tornado, Sexton pointed out the recovery process is usually no more than six months. That process is a little longer in regards to a pandemic, but the city (and country) is continuing to make progress.