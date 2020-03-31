Efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus have led several orders to be issued, at both local and state levels, outlining what types of businesses can and cannot operate under the current situations.
One of the businesses being deemed “essential,” for multiple reasons, is childcare/daycare centers – a big part of that being so that medical professionals treating the coronavirus will have the necessary services (i.e., childcare) available to them.
Though they are still able to operate under the current state “stay home” orders, many local childcare centers in Derby are adapting their policies and procedures as a precaution given what all has transpired.
Some childcare centers (like Jack and Jill Preschool at Woodlawn United Methodist Church) function strictly as schools, which led to closures in line with Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order issued March 17 to shut down all K-12 buildings through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
Play-N-Grow Daycare and Preschool owner Cerina Buehne, meanwhile, said she chose to close after spring break. While not a large center (12 kids enrolled), Buehne said many of her parents are at home to work or out of work so that decision was made to practice safe social distancing. She is hopeful the COVID-19 situation improves so life and routines can return to normal soon.
Local daycare centers remaining open under the current circumstances include Jumpstart Learning Station and Kiddy Kollege Child Care Center.
Availability of operations will depend on the provider – with Jumpstart Learning Station owner Katie Giddeon stating that most of her kids remain enrolled as their parents (many Spirit employees) are still having to work, though she has plenty of concerns about continuing operations.
“Currently, no changes have impacted my clientele. I am aware, though, that we are really just seeing the tip of the iceberg locally as far as COVID-19 is concerned,” Giddeon said. “My main concern at this point is becoming ill myself and having to temporarily close. After working in education for over a decade, I have an immune system that rarely forces me to close due to illness. Unfortunately, it is unlikely that I would make it out unscathed if I do contract this virus. I worry about my clientele having to find temporary care for their children if I do fall ill.”
While not under any restrictions (other than recommended social distancing) as an “essential business” through current executive orders, Giddeon said she has begun taking extra protective measures to help her kids and families.
Last week, Giddeon began asking children to keep their personal belongings at home, store their jackets in their cubbies (instead of the coat rack) and requiring children with a persistent cough or sneezing to stay home regardless of fever.
“I simply can’t take the risk of unknown illnesses being spread via sneezing and coughing,” Giddeon said. “So far, parents seem to be pretty receptive to the policy.”
Typically operating on a preschool curriculum, Gideon noted the last couple of weeks she has allowed extra time to focus on personal hygiene and cleanliness as well.
Enrollment typically hovers around 10 kids for Giddeon, with nine currently attending, though she said she has seen an influx of enrollment requests and website traffic over the past couple of weeks.
Similarly, Derby Kiddy Kollege Child Care Center owner Erika Tomlin said she has seen an increase in requests, but the center is being more restrictive in regards to current enrollment – screening for any possible exposure to coronavirus. That has led to less new enrollment overall.
While some children have been pulled out, Tomlin noted that number is less than five percent of total enrollment – with 40 total enrolled and small classrooms meeting the 10-occupant guideline.
Numbers have been dropping due to many parents working from home, but Tomlin said they are paying half rate to hold their space and maintain stability for the facility – with some even paying full rate while staying home.
Precautions Kiddy Kollege in Derby has taken include limiting the number of drop offs to one at a time (when possible), requiring all persons (children, parents and staff) to wash hands with soap and water before entering classrooms, taking temperatures of every child and staff before starting shifts or being left for care for the day while also rechecking children during nap time, suspending “family setting” meal service to lessen cross-contamination, more sanitizing throughout the day (investing in new stations), increased space in between napping mats and limiting outdoor activities to one room at a time and encouraging independent play.
Given the nature of their clientele, both Tomlin and Gideon admitted that their business will be in a constant state of flux throughout the situation but they will continue to do their best to meet the needs of the community.
“We are here to care for those who can’t stay home. We care for physicians, nurses, dentists, we have children of officers and court personnel, attorneys and grocery managers and restaurant owners,” Tomlin said. “We are taking this pandemic very seriously and if the community does as a whole, we will hopefully be out of the woods before long. I suspect anything beyond three months would be a detriment to all businesses, including ours.”
“Overall, it is impossible to tell how this will affect my business. It’s overwhelming and, quite frankly, scary to think about,” Giddeon said. “There are a million ‘what ifs’ running through my brain every day as I watch this whole scenario unfold. I’m hoping for the best, preparing for the worst, but simply taking it day by day in order to remain calm.”
