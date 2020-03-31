Print

Derby’s 10th annual Smoke on the Plains BBQ and Music Festival has been cancelled due to COVID-19-related concerns.

“We decided it’s best to take a time out in 2020 and then come back in 2021 with a top notch event like Derbyites and BBQ fans alike have come to expect,” City Manager Kathy Sexton said in a news release.

The 2021 BBQ festival will take place June 11 and 12. This story will be updated with additional details when they become available.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags