For the first time in its 10-year history, the Smoke on the Plains BBQ and Music Festival – Derby’s biggest annual event – has been cancelled.
The June event draws around 7,000 people annually, which could be a recipe for disaster during the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, Communication Director Kristy Bansemer said.
“We were at a point where we needed to start advertising the event and get more sponsors,” Bansemer said. “[Right now is] definitely not a good time to advertise an event that draws around 7,000 people.”
The festival draws numerous local and visiting teams to High Park who want to prove their BBQ is the best. Though it’s disappointing the competition and fun won’t happen this year, the cancellation was necessary, Bansemer said.
“We love to see people out at the park having fun, enjoying the bands, enjoying the kids corner activities, eating barbecue,” Bansemer said. “Our teams love coming here, and we see the teams come back year after year. To not have that this year is sad, but we know we have to cancel this one and look forward to 2021.”
The 2021 BBQ festival will take place June 11 and 12.
The closest the festival ever came to being cancelled in years past was in the summer of 2016. Multiple floods had hit the area, and the entire event setup had to be changed, Bansemer said.
“All of our grassy area was so wet we had to move our teams from the grass to the parking lot,” Bansemer said. “We had to shuttle people. This was all done in a matter of two days. But we still held the event.”
Bansemer said there was discussion about rescheduling this year’s event to later in the year, but with over 500 barbecue competitions happening nationwide each year, finding a new date would be difficult.
“We wanted to stay consistent with when we hold the event,” Bansemer said.
The revenue generated each year at the BBQ festival is donated to the Airman and Family Readiness Center at McConnell Air Force Base. The AFRC helps airmen and their families by offering a variety of services and free events.
Bansemer said she isn’t sure at this point how the city might make up that donation. She said it’s something that will need to be talked about internally before a decision is made.
