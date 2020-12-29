DRC announces temporary facility closings
Published March 18, 2020
Following the decision to prohibit gatherings of 50 or more, the DRC announced that its Derby fitness facility, Hubbard Arts Center and Oaklawn Activity Center would temporarily close by Monday evening, March 16, 2020.
According to the statement released on DRC social media, all associated programs are temporarily postponed, including the launch of spring programming on Monday,
March 23.
“While that wasn’t an easy decision, we felt the direction and momentum that we’ve seen around us [led to that call],” Drum said. “First it was the schools shutting down even though they were on Spring Break. The declaration by the county is what really triggered that decision… it confirmed our thoughts and what we had potentially been making plans to do.”
DRC lays off part-time workers amidst COVID-19
Published April 22, 2020
Starting at the beginning of April, the DRC made a wave of changes, including the termination of 132 part-time workers. The pay periods for these employees were finalized as of April 3.
“Their jobs are based on our daily operations or facilities or our program offerings,” DRC Superintendent Chris Drum said. “With those things not happening and not being shut down, we realized that it wasn’t a sound financial decision to keep them on long-term without our programs and facility operations occurring.”
Cutting this number of part-time staff resulted in roughly $32,400 in savings per pay period.
This was also one of four groups of changes that the DRC has finalized in the past two weeks.
The DRC, Oaklawn Activity Center (OAC) and Hubbard Arts Center (HAC) were all running at low utilities. Drum also indicated that the DRC pool has been drained and other equipment, including heaters, have been shut down.
DRC approves facility recovery plan
Published May 20, 2020
The Derby Recreation Commission moved one step closer to reopening.
The DRC board unanimously approved its four-phase recovery plan for reopening at its May 12 meeting. The plan includes four phases, which officially began on May 4.
Customers returned to the DRC on May 26 with all amenities except fitness studios. Little activities will be implemented. Summer program registration will also open that day, but these will be conducted online indefinitely. That won’t include Recreation Station due to in-person information needed from participants.
DRC Superintendent Chris Drum said that staff will be made aware of personal protection equipment requirements, while others will be encouraged to use it when appropriate. Sneeze guards will be in place and distancing markers will be placed on the floor to encourage social distancing.
“We did [temperature readings] at the front doors…,” Drum said. “That staff person will be protected and there would be some recording that we’d need to do [in the event of a fever] and provide them with information.”
DRC “strongly encouraging” masks where health permits
Published July 8, 2020
Following the action made by the Sedgwick County Commission on July 2, the Derby Recreation Commission announced plans to “strongly encourage” masks in its facilities.
The DRC also indicated that masks are not meant to be used when they are limiting normal breathing or causing any additional health issues. This applies to indoor and outdoor activity with its facilities. However, they recommend masks are worn when walking to each exercise location and again when departing.
DRC dealing with membership drop-off
Published October 21, 2020
A membership drop-off wasn’t unexpected by the Derby Recreation Center staff.
The exact reasoning behind the changes, however, is what the staff continues to examine. COVID-19, which forced the DRC to temporarily shut down in March, likely has played an impact. The opening of Planet Fitness on Rock Road has likely played a role as well, but the DRC staff is waiting to make full conclusions from 2020.
The DRC set an all-time record with 9,145 members in January 2020. Superintendent Chris Drum attributed that to its annual 20 percent-off promotional period and the extension of its membership restructure that was solidified in August 2019. It sat at 6,258 members (at the time of publication), dating back to when numbers finalized at the end of September.