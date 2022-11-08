Set to continue a pattern of growth north along Rock Road, a zone change request for the proposed Sky Ridge addition came before the Derby Planning Commission at its Nov. 3 meeting.
The request included multiple parts – seeking to change a 118.24-acre tract of land from R-1A (urban density residential) to R-2 (two-family residential), R-4 (multiple-family residential) and B-3 (general business). The commission unanimously voted to forward a recommendation of the request’s approval to the Derby City Council.
Located at the corner of 55th Street South and Rock Road, the Sky Ridge addition directly neighbors Derby North Middle School and is planned to be split into three commercial lots (16.28 acres), a lot for apartments (17 acres), 66 lots for duplexes (28.34 acres) and 100 lots for single-family residences (56.62 acres). It is being developed by Eric Gilbert of Murdock Properties, who is also behind the recent Sterling East addition near Cedar Ranch Estates.
With the commercial lots, the mixed-use development goals of the city’s comprehensive plan will be addressed, seeking to meet the shopping needs and activities of Derby residents – while the residential lots will address needs highlighted in a recent housing study.
During a public hearing, nearby residents raised some concerns about the development plans outlined – questioning the potential need for barricades to indicate potential dead-end streets and the consistency of the development strategy.
“I’m very aware that Derby needs to grow, and I’m not against it as long as it is done in a transparent, inclusive and responsible way,” said resident Sherry Skinner.
Skinner noted she had no objections to the B-3 rezoning and R-4 rezoning – as long as the additional traffic burden is not diverted onto 55th Street – but did raise an issue regarding the R-2 rezoning, seeing high density duplexes as inconsistent with existing land use. She stated the move from rural residential to high density residential is not a “reasonable transition” as proposed in the comprehensive plan.
Resident Yvonne McCarthy shared similar concerns and requested the opportunity for more input on the proposed development from surrounding neighbors.
“I really wish that we could have more of a voice in this process,” McCarthy said.
Addressing concerns of traffic on 55th Street, agent for the applicant Phil Meyer noted connectors are unavoidable but also pointed out that city regulations will require improvements before that work is completed.
“This development will not access 55th until 55th is improved to Derby city standards,” Meyer said.
Knebel also addressed the comprehensive plan during the findings of fact, stating it is not intended to be rigid and instead serve as a “generalized guide” for land uses.
Regarding the suitability of the property during the findings of fact, Knebel also pointed to the needs recently outlined in Derby and how the Sky Ridge addition would address that.
“They’re attempting to provide housing and commercial uses that match the demand in the community,” Knebel said. “That is not just for single-family housing. We have demand for duplexes. We have demand for apartments, and we have demand for a variety of single-family housing types.”
“We’re trying to fill that demand and bring it [housing] to Derby,” Meyer said.
Questions were raised by commissioners about the city limits in regards to the development, with Rock Road and 55th Street along Sky Ridge addition’s borders both outside of city limits currently. Knebel stated the plan is to annex those streets into city limits once the project is complete.
During the presentation, staff noted that the property could be developed – with some restrictions – as R-1A, but the proposed plans would meet broader needs. Additionally, commissioners saw the Sky Ridge addition fitting with current development trends.
“The city has been developing in this direction for years and this is the natural development pattern for the city of Derby,” said commissioner Jessica Rhein.
Following the commissioner’s recommendation for approval, the zone change request will now go before the Derby City Council on Dec. 13. The planning commission is also set to consider a preliminary plat for Sky Ridge addition on Dec. 1.