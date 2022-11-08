Sky Ridge addition

The planning commission recently recommended approval of a zone change request that would allow two-family residential, multiple-family residential and general business uses in the proposed Sky Ridge addition (shown).

 COURTESY/CITY OF DERBY

Set to continue a pattern of growth north along Rock Road, a zone change request for the proposed Sky Ridge addition came before the Derby Planning Commission at its Nov. 3 meeting. 

The request included multiple parts – seeking to change a 118.24-acre tract of land from R-1A (urban density residential) to R-2 (two-family residential), R-4 (multiple-family residential) and B-3 (general business). The commission unanimously voted to forward a recommendation of the request’s approval to the Derby City Council.

0
0
0
0
1