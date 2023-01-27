Meadowlark Landing 1

 

Meadowlark Landing units will also have a similar look to those located in the Cornerside at The Oaks development (shown).

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

As the push for more housing in Derby continues, another preliminary development came before the Planning Commission at its most recent meeting on Jan. 19. 

While still early in the process, developers requested a zone change in the planned Meadowlark Landing subdivision, to be located directly west of Hamilton Estates. The commission recommended approval of the zone change from R-1 (single-family residential) to R-3 (multi-family).

Meadowlark Landing 2

The Meadowlark Landing development is intended to go in just south of Meadowlark Boulevard and east of Hamilton Estates.
