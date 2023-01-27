As the push for more housing in Derby continues, another preliminary development came before the Planning Commission at its most recent meeting on Jan. 19.
While still early in the process, developers requested a zone change in the planned Meadowlark Landing subdivision, to be located directly west of Hamilton Estates. The commission recommended approval of the zone change from R-1 (single-family residential) to R-3 (multi-family).
“Because the development includes triplexes, that is multi-family. Any structure with three or more units or any property with three or more units on a single lot is considered multi-family,” said City Planner Scott Knebel.
On behalf of the developers, Chris Bohm of Garver LLC gave a presentation to the commission outlining details for the planned development – both for background and to answer questions posed by neighboring residents. He reported that current plans are to construct 36 buildings (85 units) on 18 acres in Meadowlark Landing, with the duplexes and triplexes to feature six primary floor plans ranging from three bed, three bath to five bed, three bath.
Responding to questions about the layout, Bohm stated the units are all planned to be one-story with full basements (no walk outs). He also said they will be “very quality units to be rented” ranging from $1,700 to $2,000 per month. Bohm confirmed all the duplexes/triplexes at Meadowlark Landing will be rental units.
During a public hearing, neighboring residents raised concerns about the size and nature of the planned development – wanting the neighborhood feel to be maintained for both Hamilton Estates and the single-family residences to the south. Given the plan to rent the units and the number going in, some possible issues were perceived.
“To cram that many people into one place; it’s not going to be a good deal,” said Greg Gonzalez, neighboring resident.
“It seems like this development with 85 units is maybe a little bit much for 18 acres,” said Amber Crist, concerned citizen. “I understand the need for housing for individuals, for families. I think that’s great, but I think we should consider maybe just single-family units on this space.”
Screening and drainage were other major concerns brought up by residents in the area, wanting to make sure privacy is maintained and flooding issues are avoided. Addressing those items, Bohm noted that is more of a platting issue for further down the line but also understands the need to deal with that and “make that area right.”
In line with that idea and some of the issues brought up, Knebel pointed out in determining the zone change the commission was seeking to answer the question of “Does this project warrant taking that next step?”
Questions were raised about the zone change in comparison to another development currently in the works at 79th Street and Greenwich – where the change was intended to develop more affordable housing. Given the rental rates, some wondered if Meadowlark Landing would be able to attract potential residents.
Greg Gehrer, developer with Gear Enterprises, noted Meadowlark Landing is not intended to be low-income housing. Clientele will range from teachers to McConnell Air Force Base personnel, to engineers. Knebel pointed out homes for that demographic were also outlined as a need in the city’s recent housing study.
“This housing study notes various housing demand in all segments of our market, and this proposal is proposing to fill one of the segments in our market,” Knebel said.
“I think this also goes to the infill development that we’ve been encouraging,” said commissioner Jessica Rhein. “I’m excited to see development like this happening.”
With a number of surrounding properties created as planned unit developments, Knebel noted the R-3 zoning fits with the area and Meadowlark Landing would also bring development to an area that has remained vacant as zoned for two decades.
Fitting (on the low end) with the city’s future land use plans – managing 4.7 units per acre – the Meadowlark Landing development was recommended to move forward on an 8-0 vote.