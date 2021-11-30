To pave the way for a new housing development near the city’s Public Works building, the Derby City Council approved a zone change ordinance at its Nov. 23 meeting. The ordinance would change the 63-acre property (south of 55th Street and one quarter-mile west of Woodlawn Boulevard) from B-5 restricted commercial to R-1 single-family residential.
Given the lack of development at the adjoining industrial park – which the property in question was intended to be a part of – no issue was seen with the zone change. The developer of the nearby Stone Creek and Northbrook additions purchased the property and applied for the zone change with the intention of creating a new subdivision – Foxfire Addition – to feature 138 single-family residential lots.
Only one concern (about the potential impact on the tree row along 55th Street) was voiced during an earlier public hearing, and recommendation in favor of the zone change was forwarded unanimously from the planning commission. It was also pointed out that a screening concept would need to be submitted with the final plat of the proposed subdivision.
While staff pointed out that city services are available on or near the property, council members questioned what additional services may be required in the future – with Tom Keil asking about improvements to Woodlawn (still a county road) potentially shifting to the city. Rocky Cornejo also wondered if it would eventually create added pressure on the drainage system in the area, but the council ultimately approved the zone change to facilitate the development on a 7-0 vote.