Yuengling Beer Sales

Niki Ternes pours a glass of Yuengling at Little Busters – with the East Coast beer now officially on tap in Kansas and coming soon to local liquor stores.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

After it was teased at the end of 2022, Yuengling beer has officially arrived in Kansas.

For most of its history, the products from the oldest operating brewery in America – headquartered in Pennsylvania – have been sold exclusively east of the Mississippi. In 2021, the westward expansion began in Texas.

