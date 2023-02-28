After it was teased at the end of 2022, Yuengling beer has officially arrived in Kansas.
For most of its history, the products from the oldest operating brewery in America – headquartered in Pennsylvania – have been sold exclusively east of the Mississippi. In 2021, the westward expansion began in Texas.
Now, given the previous strong reception further south, Yuengling is bringing its flagship beers to Kansas in 2023 as part of a three-state rollout (being offered in Oklahoma and Missouri now as well).
While it has been for sale in bars for most of the month of February, K&S Liquor co-owner Kelly Reed said it will hit its store shelves this March. K&S plans to offer all the Yuengling products that will be introduced in Kansas, including the company’s lager, pilsner and Flight (its light beer). It’s a release customers and ownership alike are excited about.
“The main thing for us is it is a very popular beer in the east; it has been for years. It’s the oldest brewery in America,” Reed said. “We are looking forward to it because it’s going to add a beer that’s very popular to our repertoire that we’ve never been able to offer.”
“We know how long our loyal Kansas fans have been waiting for our products to hit the local market. We’re thrilled to bring our family recipes and iconic portfolio of beers to Yuengling fans across Kansas,” said Debbie Yuengling, sixth generation family member and company manager. “Fans can rest assured that Yuengling beers across the country will be brewed to Yuengling perfection, in line with the brand’s high-quality standards.”
Bars have had Yuengling on tap for a short period ahead of the release in stores. Even so, Little Busters manager Cady Humphrey noted that – given the teaser announcement – the excitement began when the calendar turned at the start of the year.
“They thought it was going to come Jan. 1, so as soon as the new year hit the first customers walking in the door on New Year’s Day were like, ‘where’s Yuengling,’” Humphrey said. “The hype has been great.”
Little Busters, like most bars, is a little more limited with tap space (compared to stores), but Humphrey said the Derby establishment will also be looking to offer Flight. She said the bar might introduce cans of Yuengling’s light beer in conjunction with the upcoming March Madness tournament.
More products are expected to slowly roll out in March. That will give plenty of fans, whether old or new, a chance to try Yuengling for themselves.
“I think Yuengling as a brand has been a fan favorite of literally millions and millions of people back east [and] they finally decided to expand east of the Mississippi,” Reed said. “It’s giving fans that have tried this beer when they were back east, or people that live out here who were from the east, a chance to reconnect. Or, for new people, to connect with a brand that is very popular, and a very good beer.”
“The opportunity to engage and serve a new set of fans from some of the most iconic beer-drinking states is an opportunity we take very seriously,” said Pat Pikunas, general manager of The Yuengling Company. “We are confident about meeting high expectations and delivering the very best, great tasting Yuengling beers that have built our quality reputation over 194 years.”