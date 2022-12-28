Housing needs YIR edit

Market analysis shows the city needs an additional 214 dwelling units built each year, averaging 147 new units per year over the past decade.

 GRAPHIC ILLUSTRATION BY CHLOE BROWN/INFORMER

Given the growth Derby has seen in recent decades, and more projected in the years to come, the local housing market needs come as no surprise.

In an effort to zero in on those needs, the city worked with RDG Planning and Design this year to create a housing needs analysis, with a study presented over the summer. RDG also recently completed a housing needs assessment for the state of Kansas in 2021.

