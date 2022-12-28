Given the growth Derby has seen in recent decades, and more projected in the years to come, the local housing market needs come as no surprise.
In an effort to zero in on those needs, the city worked with RDG Planning and Design this year to create a housing needs analysis, with a study presented over the summer. RDG also recently completed a housing needs assessment for the state of Kansas in 2021.
Amy Haase, a principle with RDG, presented the findings and pointed out that Derby exhibited a healthy and sustainable growth rate of 1.5% annually over the past decade.
Looking at housing stock available (both owned and rented) shows a clear need for more development. Currently, there are just over 9,500 units in Derby and sites such as Zillow and realtor.com show only 40 units available for sale.
“That’s not adequate when we think about the total units is about 9,500 units,” Haase said. “You should be well above that number.”
Using Derby’s annual growth rate for the past decade projects to a population just shy of 31,000 by 2030 – requiring a total of 12,100 housing units. To meet that demand, Haase said Derby would need to produce 200 units per year. Between single family, multifamily and duplex housing, the city has not developed that many units in a single year since 2017.
Needs in the housing market are widespread, according to Haase, as her findings showed Derby could stand to add affordable housing, senior housing and even higher-income housing. That puts a premium on diversity (i.e., duplexes, townhomes, accessory dwelling units, etc.), which she noted is also key because of the limited space to build in Derby.
“If we’re going to go out and start building 200 units a year, do we even have enough lots to do that?” Hasse said. “That would be one of the challenges.”
One of the ways Haase noted Derby could address some of those development challenges is updating its own tools – which the city did with new zoning ordinances in 2022 – and adding new tools. Those new tools could include local partnerships, with nonprofit developers or employers looking to expand their workforce, or offering developer benefits like the Rural Housing Incentive Districts Derby recently become eligible to utilize.
Following filing of the housing needs study, city staff set to work to adopt updated guidelines so Derby can add some of the suggested tools to help address market needs.
