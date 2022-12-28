2022 was a big year for future recreational activities in Derby, as the city officially adopted a new Parks Master Plan and the Derby Recreation Commission officially launched efforts to shape a new potential indoor aquatic center.
For a large chunk of the year, the city and consultants gathered feedback through public forums, surveys, etc., that helped shape the final plan that was officially adopted in October. The new master plan will serve as a road map to guide parks projects in Derby for the next 15 years.
Based on the public input process, the 2022 Parks Master Plan identified four primary issues to address: finishing phase two of Decarsky Park, revitalizing existing neighborhood parks with various amenities, acquiring/constructing trail systems (both developed and natural) wherever possible, and seeking long-term dedicated funding to ensure the continuation of parks development.
According to Brian Trusty of PROS Consulting, the high volume demand for events (i.e., tournaments) at Decarsky Park did drive that prioritization somewhat.
“It already reaches capacity many times due to heavy usage and it also brings in a lot of visitation from outside the community,” Trusty reported.
Many of the amenities requested – adventure park, outdoor performance venue, pickle ball courts, splash pads, etc. – will be addressed through the revitalization of neighborhood parks like English Park, Garrett Park, Hand Park and High Park.
Additionally, natural areas and trails will be pursued wherever possible – with PROS already working on a plan to establish an outdoor learning center at the Derby Public Library (a project announced at the start of 2022).
“I think this is a great map for us to use moving forward,” Mayor Randy White said. “I’m very optimistic and I’m very excited about what we’re seeing right here. Just imagine what Derby would look like if we’re able to accomplish some of this.”
DRC dives into aquatics plan
In the latter half of 2022, the DRC also jumped into the development pool – officially launching an aquatics study to pursue the possibility of a new indoor aquatics center. The study is being led by Waters Edge Aquatics Design, which previously worked with the DRC on the Rock River Rapids project.
As a first step, the DRC and Waters Edge held the first public meeting on the indoor aquatic center in November. The idea was to gain feedback on a number of potential features, though DRC Superintendent Chris Drum noted the organization is primarily looking at competition, leisure and therapy aspects for the potential aquatics center.
The study is just phase one of the process regarding a possible indoor aquatic center and is anticipated to continue through early April 2023.
“We are in a position where all of these different voices can come together and hopefully start developing some long-term plans,” Drum said. “This is long-term, this is just the start and will be several years in the making, but we have to start somewhere.”
– Information from this article was originally published in the Oct. 19 and Nov. 16 editions of The Derby Informer.