2022 was a big year for future recreational activities in Derby, as the city officially adopted a new Parks Master Plan and the Derby Recreation Commission officially launched efforts to shape a new potential indoor aquatic center.

For a large chunk of the year, the city and consultants gathered feedback through public forums, surveys, etc., that helped shape the final plan that was officially adopted in October. The new master plan will serve as a road map to guide parks projects in Derby for the next 15 years.

