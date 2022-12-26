Ottaway was never short on ideas of how to make pleasant memories – including setting up one of his company’s funnel cake stands at various local communities during the the pandemic as a fundraiser for the Kansas Food Bank.
For Danny Ottaway, corn dogs and tilt-a-whirls are in his blood as the fourth-generation of his family to own and operate Ottaway Amusement Company.
“Me, personally, I haven’t missed a season on the carnival circuit since I was 6 years old,” Ottaway said.
That all changed this year, as the Derby resident got out of the carnival game and entered retirement after selling off his company’s rides at the start of 2022. He sold part of his stock to Kansas-based WEEE Entertainment and some to his niece, Laney Heiberg, with the two parties than forming a partnership – a move that was made official in January.
“I’m at retirement age and, gosh, I just want to experience something other than carnivals,” Ottaway said. “It’s all I’ve ever done my entire life.”
Even in selling off his rides, Ottaway managed to keep the business in the family, splitting them up between his niece and WEEE Entertainment – which is almost like family. WEEE Entertainment owner Chris Williamson’s grandfather and Ottaway’s father were partners in the carnival business in the 1960s.
The carnival company was started by Ottaway’s great-grandfather building miniature steam trains in 1944 and grew into a business that travelled all over Kansas and northern Oklahoma providing entertainment to families.
Derby families were among those, as Ottaway’s father and Pete Mendoza helped start Derby Days – with Ottaway Amusement involved throughout the festival’s entire lifespan. There are many similar traditions the company was a part of in other communities, some as long as 40 years, which Ottaway hopes will leave the company to be remembered fondly (like the former Joyland Amusement Park that his family built).
While Ottaway won’t soon forget the grueling hours and flat tires on 103-degree days, the satisfaction of the customers has never been too far from his mind.
“People come out to have a great time, and I think I provided that for millions of people. That’s what I’ll miss the most,” Ottaway said. “The good part was entertaining people and putting smiles on people’s faces.”
– Information from this article was originally published in March 30, 2022 edition of The Derby Informer.