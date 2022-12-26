YIR Ottaway Retirement

Ottaway was never short on ideas of how to make pleasant memories – including setting up one of his company’s funnel cake stands at various local communities during the the pandemic as a fundraiser for the Kansas Food Bank.

For Danny Ottaway, corn dogs and tilt-a-whirls are in his blood as the fourth-generation of his family to own and operate Ottaway Amusement Company. 

“Me, personally, I haven’t missed a season on the carnival circuit since I was 6 years old,” Ottaway said.

