2023 Employment

The Wichita metro is projected to have one of the highest employment growth rates in Kansas in 2023, anticipated to increase 1% over the course of the year.

 COURTESY/CEDBR

The Wichita State University Center for Economic Development and Business Research recently released an updated look at the employment forecast for the Wichita area in 2023. 

Employment numbers for the Wichita metropolitan area (including Sedgwick, Butler, Harvey and Sumner counties) steadily increased in 2021 and 2022. While the U.S. and global economies were plagued with recession and inflation fears, the Wichita economy had slightly more optimism.

0
0
0
0
0