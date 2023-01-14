The Wichita State University Center for Economic Development and Business Research recently released an updated look at the employment forecast for the Wichita area in 2023.
Employment numbers for the Wichita metropolitan area (including Sedgwick, Butler, Harvey and Sumner counties) steadily increased in 2021 and 2022. While the U.S. and global economies were plagued with recession and inflation fears, the Wichita economy had slightly more optimism.
Current and expected growth within manufacturing led to increased employment and wages. As of November 2022, manufacturing added 2,600 jobs in the past year. The growth has spilled over into the services sectors, particularly within leisure and hospitality.
In 2023, the economic and work force recovery is expected to be more moderate due to tightening monetary policy and labor conditions. Even with global and national market conditions slowing, though, the Wichita metropolitan area is expected to have one of the most robust growths within the state of Kansas, adding 2,900 jobs at an annualized increase of 1.0%. That same growth is also projected to continue into 2024.
Production sectors are forecast to increase employment by 2.2%, with durable goods manufacturing anticipated to lead the charge. That sector is projected to add 1,142 jobs, with aerospace industry growth continuing momentum. Conversely, the natural resources and construction sector is projected to have minimal growth in 2023, as new housing demand is cooling off due to interest rates and home price appreciation.
Service sectors are expected to grow 0.5%, per the CEDBR, and are projected to represent 24% of all area employment growth. The leisure and hospitality sector is expected to lead the growth, adding over 238 of the almost 693 service sector jobs created in the Wichita area in 2023. The professional and business services sector, which declined by 3.0% in 2022, is expected to rebound in 2023 by 0.4%. The financial activities sector, which often mirrors the broader economy, will likely grow by 0.7% over the next year.
Additionally, the labor market conditions for households remain strong, as employers are anticipated to expand jobs by 1% in 2023. That growth is predicted to put further pressure on the market and likely decrease unemployment over the next two years.