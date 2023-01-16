Wichita State University has moved into the list of the top 20 universities in engineering research and development (R&D) expenditures, according to the latest data compiled by the National Science Foundation’s Higher Education Research and Development Survey.
For fiscal year 2021, Wichita State reported total R&D expenditures of $192 million – up from $154 million in 2020. Wichita State has moved up one spot to third in total aerospace R&D expenditures with $153 million; and maintained its rank as first in industry-funded aerospace R&D with a total of $75 million.