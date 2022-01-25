Wichita State University and Kansas Modification Center (KMC) have reached another significant milestone to advance the passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversion of the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft at WSU’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) WERX.
KMC, a Wichita-based startup, and NIAR WERX submitted a certification plan for the Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) to the FAA – moving the program one step closer to delivery of the modified aircraft to its owner.
As part of the conversion program announced in September 2020, KMC and NIAR WERX have been focused on pulling together the needed capital investment, market data, engineer development and workforce skills to be able to take delivery of their first aircraft.
To reach this latest milestone, NIAR WERX leveraged its FAA experience to validate the certification plan by 19 FAA Delegated Engineering Representatives (DERs). The FAA has already issued the project number and assigned a FAA project team, signaling its commitment to the project.
With preliminary design 60% complete, NIAR WERX and KMC expect the STC issuance and initial re-delivery of the 777-300ERCF converted freighter in early 2024. Based on strong interest in the program, expansion is anticipated.