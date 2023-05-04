WSU Ranking

Two programs offered through Wichita State – in the College of Engineering and College of Health Professions – continued to climb in terms of national rankings for 2023, according to the U.S. News and World Report.

 COURTESY/WSU

In the most recent graduate school rankings from U.S. News and World Report, Wichita State University’s College of Engineering continued its steady ascent, landing in the 47th spot for the 2023-24 academic year. Additionally, the College of Health Profession’s physician associate program is debuting in the rankings, at No. 65.  

In both lists, Wichita State is the highest ranked university in Kansas and the only one in the top 100. 

0
0
0
0
0