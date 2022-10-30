Wichita 2023 housing forecast

The latest housing forecast from the WSU Center for Real Estate predicts housing prices will continue to increase in 2023 – though less rapidly – maintaining a sellers’ market in the area and state.

Wichita area home values will end the year up 12.9% and then rise by another 4.7% next year according to the 2023 Wichita Housing Forecast recently published by the Wichita State University Center for Real Estate.

“Home price appreciation is slowing, but the supply of homes available for sale remains near historic lows,” said Stan Longhofer, director of the WSU Center for Real Estate. “Although bidding wars may not be as intense as they were earlier this year, it will continue to be a sellers’ market across most market segments.”

