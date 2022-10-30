Wichita area home values will end the year up 12.9% and then rise by another 4.7% next year according to the 2023 Wichita Housing Forecast recently published by the Wichita State University Center for Real Estate.
“Home price appreciation is slowing, but the supply of homes available for sale remains near historic lows,” said Stan Longhofer, director of the WSU Center for Real Estate. “Although bidding wars may not be as intense as they were earlier this year, it will continue to be a sellers’ market across most market segments.”
The Wichita Housing Forecast is a part of the 2023 Kansas Housing Markets Forecast series that reviews current housing market conditions in the major markets across the state – including Kansas City, Lawrence, Manhattan, Topeka and Wichita – and forecasts housing market activity through the end of 2023.
Highlights of the 2023 forecast for the Wichita area include projections of home sales activity rebounding by 0.7% in 2023 (after falling by a projected 4.9% this year due to tight inventories and rising mortgage rates). Additionally, new home construction activity will continue its upward trend. Expected to increase 5.2% in 2022, the forecast shows those numbers growing by another 2.6% (1,570 units) in 2023.
At the state level, those sales trends are expected to hold firm. The Kansas forecast projects home sales to rebound and increase by a little more (4.2%) across the state in 2023.
With construction though, new single-family building permits are expected to fall by 3.9% in 2022 and continue to drop – though less rapidly (0.9%) – across Kansas in 2023.
Home pricing increases in Kansas are also projected to drop slightly in 2023. While they are expected to increase by an estimated 12.3% by the end of 2022, that increase will slow slightly in 2023 – with a 5.4% increase forecast.
For more information and a copy of each of the publications in the 2023 Kansas Housing Markets Forecast series, visit wichita.edu/realestate.