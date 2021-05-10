The W. Frank Barton School of Business at Wichita State University is creating online flexibility for three current majors in its degree program. International business, marketing and accounting majors will now be provided online and taught by the same Barton School professors who teach in-person classes.
The three options have been added to the current wide assortment of business degrees students can complete online including general business, human resource management and management. The Barton School’s online offerings have led to Wichita State University recently being named No. 7 nationally in Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Programs by U.S. News & World Report.
More information about the Barton School’s online offerings can be found at www.wichita.edu/academics/business/index.php.