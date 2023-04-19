The issue of properly heating and cooling the classroom area in the older portion of Wineteer Elementary has been a topic of discussion since 2017, according to Burke Jones, director of operations for Derby Public Schools. Jones addressed potential updates as a discussion item at the April 10 school board meeting.
Wineteer’s HVAC system is more than 30 years old and uses a two-pipe system – one for heating and one for cooling. The system takes about 24 hours to switch from heating to cooling and vice versa – making classrooms uncomfortable in spring and fall, when temperatures fluctuate more.
An additional issue is proper air flow and humidity in the classrooms.
“With a two-pipe system like we have, the units don’t properly dehumidify. You really need the hot water and the cold water flowing at the same time to properly dehumidify the air,” Jones said.
Jones said the system should also bring in significant amounts of outside air to lower the carbon dioxide level in the room. Studies show a correlation between the ability to learn and the level of CO2 in the room.
“It’s not just a comfort issue. It’s an issue that directly impacts our students’ ability to learn by having high-quality indoor air,” Jones said.
The solution recommended by Jones and the Strategy 5 Infrastructure Committee for the district is to make use of the existing pipe system, including the boiler and chiller, and expand it from two to four pipes. This will provide the ability to heat and cool spaces as needed, eliminating downtime during changing temperatures in the spring and fall. The new system would be able to dehumidify outside air being brought into the classrooms.
The cost for the new system designed by Basis Engineering and bid by McCown Gordon would be $1.8 million. Jones said the budget currently has $790,000 earmarked for the project and he would like to use funds from the capital outlay and capital outlay reserves. Finance Director John Regier presented a five-year capital outlay plan later in the meeting that showed an expected $4.5 million cash reserve for the district.
Board members questioned why the project was not included in the $114 million bond issue passed by voters in 2018. Jones said it was studied at the time, but other projects like tornado shelter FEMA classrooms took priority.
One caveat, if the board does approve the expenditure at a future meeting, is that the timeframe for ordering and receiving the necessary equipment would mean construction would most likely not begin until the summer of 2024.