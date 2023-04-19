Wineteer HVAC

Potential updates for Wineteer Elementary’s outdated HVAC system were discussed at the April 10 BOE meeting. Even with board approval, it was noted work on the improvements would not be able to start until summer 2024.

 FILE

The issue of properly heating and cooling the classroom area in the older portion of Wineteer Elementary has been a topic of discussion since 2017, according to Burke Jones, director of operations for Derby Public Schools. Jones addressed potential updates as a discussion item at the April 10 school board meeting.

Wineteer’s HVAC system is more than 30 years old and uses a two-pipe system – one for heating and one for cooling. The system takes about 24 hours to switch from heating to cooling and vice versa – making classrooms uncomfortable in spring and fall, when temperatures fluctuate more.

0
0
0
0
0