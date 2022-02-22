WICHITA – The Wichita Wind Surge 2022 baseball season is on the horizon and the club is looking for additional team members.
A job fair to recruit seasonal food and beverage personnel will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 26 at Riverfront Stadium.
The Wind Surge will be seeking candidates for concessions lead, concessions floor supervisor, warehouse coordinator, suite attendant, concessions attendant, cook, bartender, warehouse worker, vending hawker, kitchen utility and kitchen lead.
Open positions are for seasonal employment only, working Wind Surge home games and any additional stadium events. Training will be provided.
Interested applicants can find full position descriptions and an application form at www.windsurge.com. Anyone wishing to interview for the aforementioned positions should bring a completed application along with a resumé to the job fair and dress appropriately. Potential employees are subject to a background check and a drug test.