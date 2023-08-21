Luke Wilson has been around the Derby Recreation Commission for as long as he can remember. The Derby Recreation Center became a second home to him, and he eventually became an intern there in 2013. Over time, Wilson has worn several hats at the DRC and was recently promoted to program coordinator at the Oaklawn Activity Center.
Wilson has taken on several roles across his young career, from Infantry Section Leader in the United States Marine Corps Reserve, to DRC fitness instructor and assistant track and field coach at Derby High School. He has always been looking for ways to help the community, and this new chapter will give him the opportunity to create a safe after school space for Oaklawn students.
Wilson attended Kapaun Mt. Carmel and, naturally, was drawn to athletics. He was a part of the track and wrestling teams. In 2012, Wilson got into pole vaulting, which became one of his passions. While at Kapaun, he was inspired by his head track coach, JK Kornelson.
During Wilson’s time as a Crusader, Kornelson was integral in helping him develop as an athlete and as a person. The biggest priority was focused on becoming better as a person over winning, which stood out to Wilson.
“He got me interested in coaching because I really respected him and the way he treated his athletes,” Wilson said. “He wasn’t only a coach. He wanted to get to know his athletes and help them grow as individuals.”
Wilson was an assistant for one season at Kapaun, but Marine Corps responsibilities forced him to step away from coaching. In 2021, after his time in the Marine Corps, Wilson was offered an opportunity to be a pole vault coach at Derby High School.
Pole vault is one of the most technical events in track and field, and it can
take a lot of patience to improve. Just like Wilson’s coach, he has never focused on winning, rather the process made over time.
Wilson has brought that same mentality into his career at the DRC.
He served as the interim supervisor for the Oaklawn Primetime starting in May of 2023 and served in that role for the majority of the summer.
Once the program coordinator position opened up, Wilson saw it as an opportunity to make a difference in the Oaklawn community and help the students in the program grow as individuals. One of the most vital responsibilities of the program coordinator is to oversee the after school program at the Oaklawn Activity Center. The after school program is one of the biggest extensions of the DRC. The program has been at capacity, with 145 kids each year, it has been offered at the OAC. Wilson wants to make the after school program feel just like a second home, just like the DRC was for him.
“My goal is to really push that the OAC is like a second home for these
kids,” Wilson said. “A lot of people think of it as a daycare. I remember how important the DRC was for me, and my main focus is to create a place where all of these kids can come in, feel comfortable and safe.”
Building a positive environment for students in the after school program is one of the biggest priorities for Wilson and his staff. Wilson said that making that team aspect will be key in helping create a unified vision for the program. Developing the trust between students and staff will help create the ideal environment.
“I am focused on getting the staff to work as a team to build positive relationships with the Oaklawn community and the kids,” Wilson said. “We want our staff to be positive role models, create those positive experiences and help the students cope with the stress of daily life. We want to make the program a safe environment for the community.”
