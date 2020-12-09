While working at a veterinary clinic in south Wichita, Holly Ekeler and Kara Kemp – who both reside in Derby – saw a need. Both had an interest in offering products marketed to those in the field of veterinary medicine – especially with the trouble they had in the past securing such items for the weeks recognizing the professionals in that industry.
Starting with keychains and vinyl decals celebrating veterinary workers, the popularity of those items led Kemp and Ekeler to expand their inventory and bring in Ekeler’s husband (and Kemp’s brother), Thomas, to help officially form The Wicked Chicken online boutique.
Offering apparel, home decor, earrings and air fresheners (“freshies”), Wicked Chicken’s initial efforts in August expanded to a full online store in September. Thomas noted they have also gotten the word out about their products through a number of vendor markets in the Wichita area – with the intent to have a bigger physical presence in the future.
“We’ve done some shows since then, like craft shows, and that went really well for us getting our expectations out,” Thomas said. “We wanted to be able to offer, hopefully in the future, a brick and mortar business front in Derby that offers both items that are affordable and support other local businesses. We like how The Coop in Derby does for baking and we kind of thought that we’d want to do something like that for people that make their own products in the Derby area to come and offer them in a storefront.”
All of the items Wicked Chicken offers, Thomas said, are either made by the ownership team or sourced from other small businesses.
Beyond his sister’s business experience managing a veterinary clinic, Thomas said none of the co-owners had any prior experience in the retail sector, but they saw a need and wanted to address it. So far, especially with the veterinary items, it has been well-received, too.
“Looking at it … we just noticed something that we didn’t feel like was a big market here in Derby and we wanted to be able to offer something for local access,” Thomas said. “Things have been really good for us. We were actually very surprised. We were just starting in a small niche and then took things bigger than that.”
Reception has been positive at the craft shows The Wicked Chicken has been at, Thomas said, while they have also been shipping items all over the country.
Focusing locally, Thomas said the goal of the business is to offer items from people in the Derby area that can only be found in the Derby area and making products as all-inclusive as possible (particularly regarding sizes of clothing).
Currently, Wicked Chicken’s operations are based out of the Ekeler’s home in Derby. The pandemic handcuffed them somewhat, but they hope the support continues so the business can continue getting bigger and one day occupy a physical space.
“Right now, especially with COVID, we really are just taking a step back to look at how that’s going. We figured right now it’s good for us to just offer it as an online option,” Thomas said. “Pretty much everything is looking at how COVID’s affecting the community right now and people in general. We want to be able to open a brick and mortar by the end of 2021. It could be sooner; it could be later. It just kind of depends on obviously how things go not only for our business, but how things go again as a community.”
To view the store’s current online offerings, visit wickedchickenks.com.