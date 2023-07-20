WSU Logo 1
WICHITA— The College of Engineering at Wichita State University updated a portion of programs to create a more strategic career pathway for graduates and to meet the needs of business and industry. Effective in the fall of 2023, the new applied engineering program, formerly called engineering technology, will be adapted based on feedback from employers and alumni.  

Applied engineering will be classified by the accreditation authority, ABET, in the general engineering category and move to the new 14.0103 Classification of Instructional Programs (CIP) code, making graduates eligible to pursue their Professional Engineer (PE) licenses in Kansas and elsewhere.

