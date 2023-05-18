ASL Degree

Starting in fall 2023, WSU will introduce a bachelor’s degree program for American Sign Language – allowing students to earn gainful employment as interpreters in education, health care, criminal justice and other work settings.

 COURTESY/WSU

Students wanting to earn a degree in American Sign Language from Wichita State will be able to make progress toward that goal starting fall 2023, when WSU launches a Bachelor of Arts in American Sign Language.

Shockers will be able to tailor the Bachelor of Arts in ASL to their interests and needs by choosing one of three tracks: The Structure of Language; Language and Culture in Context; or Interpreting Methods.

