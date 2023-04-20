WSU Logo 1
COURTESY

Wichita State University’s Environmental Finance Center was one of 17 locations recently selected to establish an Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Center. This new center will promote environmental and energy justice in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and adjoining Indigenous nations.

According to the EPA’s news release, the environmental justice centers will be tasked with “removing barriers and improving accessibility for communities with environmental justice concerns. The centers will also provide training and other assistance to build capacity for navigating federal grant application systems, writing strong grant proposals, and effectively managing grant funding.”

0
0
0
0
0