Delivery Robot

A total of seven restaurants on the Wichita State Campus are now offering deliveries via robot thanks to a new partnership with Starship Technologies.

 COURTESY/WSU

As of Aug. 14, Wichita State Dining has started rollout of a new robotic food delivery service on campus through a partnership with Starship Technologies.

The service works in conjunction with student meal plans and Shocker dollars, as well as via credit card.

