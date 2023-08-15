As of Aug. 14, Wichita State Dining has started rollout of a new robotic food delivery service on campus through a partnership with Starship Technologies.
The service works in conjunction with student meal plans and Shocker dollars, as well as via credit card.
Users can download the Starship Deliveries app on their mobile device and get food delivered for a $2.49 fee quickly to any campus location. Users then choose from a range of their favorite food or drink items, then drop a pin where they want their delivery to be sent. They can then watch as the robot makes its journey to them, via an interactive map. Once the robot arrives, they receive an alert, and can then meet and unlock it through the app.
Delivery usually takes just a matter of minutes, depending on the menu items ordered and the distance the robot must travel. Each robot can carry the equivalent of about three shopping bags worth of goods. Starship maintains ownership and upkeep of the robots.
Starship is already providing services to campuses across the country, including University of Illinois Chicago, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, University of Wisconsin-Madison and Bowling Green State University. Since launch, all campuses have increased the number of robots, dining options and hours of operation to meet the high demand for the service.
“We’re pleased to announce Wichita State University as our newest university,” said Chris Neider, vice president of business development at Starship Technologies. “The university has a strong reputation as a research university and we think the campus community will enjoy learning about new technologies first-hand with our robots. Getting to regularly interact with our robots will not only show the convenience of autonomous delivery but will be a fun experience for all Shockers.”
Starship Technologies operates commercially on a daily basis around the world. Its zero-emission robots have made more than five million autonomous deliveries, traveled millions of miles and make more than 150,000 road crossings every day. The robots use a combination of sophisticated machine learning, artificial intelligence and sensors to travel on sidewalks and navigate around obstacles. The computer vision-based navigation helps the robots to map their environment to the nearest inch. The robots can cross streets, climb curbs, travel at night and operate in both rain and snow. A team of humans is also able to monitor their progress remotely and can take control at a moment’s notice.
Participating WSU campus dining locations offering robot deliver service at launch include:
- RSC Starbucks
- Panda Express
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard
- Tu Taco
- Market at Groundhouse
- Cargill Cafe
- Black & Gold Grill: A Delivery Ghost Kitchen