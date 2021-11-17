Building on a 20-year history of collaboration, Lockheed Martin recently named Wichita State University and WSU Tech as a tier one collegiate partner institution, emphasizing collaboration with the institution as an Aeronautics Sector Emerging School to bolster the pipeline for future Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematical (STEM) careers.
WSU-NIAR and Lockheed Martin began its first internship program in 2017 with the Joint Strike Fighter program. More recently, Lockheed Martin, WSU and WSU Tech hosted more than 200 engineering and business students for an expo at NIAR’s Aircraft Structural Test and Evaluation Center, where two of the USAF’s F-16 Block 40 fighter jets are becoming digitized. The event, coordinated by the Shocker Career Accelerator, focused on educating students about the impact of digital engineering and discussed opportunities for students to obtain employment and gain vital experience in digital engineering while attending WSU and WSU Tech.