Wichita Super

Kelly Bielefeld was named the Wichita school district's next superintendent. He joined board members (from left) Hazel Stabler and Sheril Logan at a press conference on March 10.

 SUZANNE PEREZ/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

Kelly Bielefeld, a Wichita school district administrator, will be the next superintendent of the state’s largest school district.

In a special meeting March 10, the Wichita school board voted unanimously to appoint Bielefeld as superintendent, pending the approval of his contract at the next regular board meeting on April 10.

