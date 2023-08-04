Decluttering Biz

Jamie Park hired Beck Bright-Samarzia of Paper Shift ICT to help clear out decades of clutter from her familys house.

 ROSE CONLON/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

Before Beck Bright-Samarzia gets down to work, she suits up: back brace, gloves, N-95 mask.

Inching through one of her clients’ living rooms, between stacks of boxes and bins, she explains she used to wear an industrial-grade mask inside – before they got the dust under control.

