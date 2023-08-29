Following a string of incidents in February (which prompted a safety summit), the Federal Aviation Administration will be holding runway safety meetings at approximately 90 U.S. airports between now and September. Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport will be among those participating.
During annual meetings, airport stakeholders will come together to identify unique risks to surface environment safety at the airport and develop plans to mitigate or eliminate those risks. The meetings will also help address the FAA’s goal of “zero serious close calls” stemming from the previous safety summit.