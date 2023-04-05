Making the decision to become part of a retirement community takes an understanding of the advantages it offers. In this Q & A, we will share with you what those advantages can be and help you decide what the best way is for you to enjoy the years ahead.
What are the apartments like?
The owners of Copperstone in Derby have invested in remodeling and upgrading the one and two bedroom apartments. A few of those upgrades include walk-in showers, many new water heaters, repairing and installing new walkout decks, new flooring and more. Each resident has an refrigerator and a stove. The apartments offer all the conveniences you’ll need plus, water, sewer, gas and electricity are provided at no extra charge. Vacancies are limited so call today for a tour. And see for yourself.
I’m still active, what can I do?
The most important think you’ll do is make a lot of new friends, who love living at Copperstone! Residents enjoy games, bible studies, special musical entertainment, exercise classes and the list goes on. Trips shopping in Copperstone’s new 14 passenger van to stock up on supplies are popular with residents. And some occasional trips to a community event or a dinner at your favorite restraint take place too. Independent living is the theme of Coppperstone. Whatever you like to do is what you can do.
Should I have safety concerns?
That is probably one of the most important elements of Copperstone. Doors are locked from the outside and the front entry into the facility is visually monitored for entry. Residents have inside and outside access and all rooms have locks. The recent installation of a brand new modern fire extinguishing sprinkler system makes Coppertone even safer. The system was installed throughout both floors. That includes the halls, each individual room and the commons areas. Just ask the residents and you learn there is complete comfort with the security at Copperstone.
Can my family come to Copperstone?
Copperstone welcomes everyone’s family and friends whenever they want to visit you. We even have special holiday events that family is welcome to participate with you in. Most importantly when you become a Copperstone resident, Copperstone is YOUR home. That means people can come see you, stay as long as they want or you can come and go anytime as well.
You will quickly discover Copperstone of Derby is the right place to be when you are ready to reduce the daily chores of life. Daily meals, housekeeping, a self-sevice laundary area, linen service, maintenance services and more give you the time to be who you want to be. And you can do it with people that will become some of your new and closest friends. Select vacancies are available but call now before they are gone.