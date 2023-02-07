Tree trimming

When the cold temperatures and freezing weather hits, most people quit thinking about their lawn, trees and shrubs. But the experts at JoJac’s Turf & Tree know why right now is exactly when you should address some issues and be planning for others, before spring time hits. 

Right now is the perfect time to trim large trees and shrubs. Cutting out limbs and overall pruning now will better encourage new growth in the spring.

