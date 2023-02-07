When the cold temperatures and freezing weather hits, most people quit thinking about their lawn, trees and shrubs. But the experts at JoJac’s Turf & Tree know why right now is exactly when you should address some issues and be planning for others, before spring time hits.
Right now is the perfect time to trim large trees and shrubs. Cutting out limbs and overall pruning now will better encourage new growth in the spring.
Winter pruning can also avoid spreading some serious diseases that are active and spread easily during the spring and summer growing seasons. Research shows that pruning before buds open in spring leads to “optimum wound closure.” Trees are able to heal from pruning cuts before warmer weather brings out destructive insects and pathogens.
If you have trees and large shrubs that you felt needed trimmed last summer or fall, don’t’ wait. Do it now before spring. JoJac’s also offers tree removal, stump removal, storm damage, tree replacement and planting.
Shrub and tree fertilization in the winter can be an excellent way to have them ready to grow strong in the spring. Ask about deep root fertilization too. And when spring rolls around JoJac’s can help you decide if you need to apply insecticides to keep them staying healthy.
Winter time is planning and preparing time for your lawn too. JoJac’s offers a 6-step lawn care program that will save you money and keep your lawn looking great next year.
Their 6-step program over the growing season consists of six lawn application rounds, targeted at the right time throughout the year. The program includes applying fertilizer, pre-emergent herbicide, insecticides and much more. But call 316-945-3525 now to get on the schedule for those early weed applications.
And consider JoJac’s if you are ready for a residential or commercial landscaping makeover. They offer creative ideas with some of the best ways to use plants that blend well with the face of your home or business. And don’t forget JoJac’s for commercial mowing too.
JoJac’s is working constantly to find ways of introducing more natural products to treat your lawn, trees and shrubs. They are committed to being able to offer environmentally safer products and more natural ways to reduce carbon footprints.
The best thing about JoJac’s is you are dealing with a family-owned business with 35 years of service to the area. That means you can trust their history of work, like thousands of others in the area have since their beginning. Call JoJac’s Turf & Tree at 316-945-3525 today to do the job for you or go to jojacslandscapeandmowing.com to learn more.
