Following a request for proposals issued in October 2020, part of a periodic evaluation, the city received two bids for trash services from Waste Connections (Derby’s current provider) and Waste Management.
After review of the contracts at the May 25 Derby City Council meeting, city staff recommended remaining with Waste Connections for trash services given the company’s lower basic service rates, lower annual rate increases and more size/pricing options for customers.
The city council authorized execution of a contract with Waste Connections to provide residential trash and recycling services in Derby for five years beginning Jan. 1, 2022 and continuing through Dec. 31, 2026.