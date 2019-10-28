Derby residents will continue to have Waste Connections handle their refuse collection – at least for another year.
At its Oct. 22 meeting, the City Council approved another amendment to the contract with the company to collect and dispose of residential refuse and recyclables within the city.
That means Waste Connections will be Derby’s provider through Nov. 30, 2020.
The relationship with the company began in July 2009 when a seven-year agreement got underway.
“The agreement resulted in better service and lower costs for most Derby residents,” said City Manager Kathy Sexton in her report to the council.
Next month, the contract is due to expire. Earlier this year, Sexton indicated that city staff would seek bids from other companies through the request for proposals process.
However, that has been delayed “due to other priorities.”
There also are a lot of details to go over and develop the request for proposal, she said.
In addition, an extension is needed to give vendors ample time to respond and, if it’s a new business, for it to acquire the trucks and other necessary equipment.
There are about 11,000 accounts in Derby and residents are required to use Waste Connections for trash and single-stream recycling services. Commercial entities may use any business they wish for waste service.
One major upcoming change is that the recycling points program will go away, no matter who wins the new contract.
There will be no more points after May 31, 2020, but Waste Connections would continue its single stream collection of recyclables.
Recycle points program use declines
“The participation kept going down,” Sexton said of the program.
It started strong and was “groundbreaking” for the area, she said, but currently, only 1 percent of residents redeemed points.
“Given this low usage, the RFP should not include a preference for such a program,” Sexton said in her report. “Back in 2009, a rewards program was innovative and appealed to many people, but times have changed and neither RecycleBank nor Recycling Perks appear to have provided much value to Derby residents in recent years.”
A major thrust of seeking other companies’ proposals is to keep the price of waste collection down with the best service for the dollar.
“We’re committed to the idea of competition,” she said.
Given the scale of the contract, other businesses have indicated an interest in obtaining the Derby contract, she said.
Member Cheryl Bannon, who likes the points program, said it’s clear there’s not enough participation.
She urged residents to use their points now or donate them.
“Don’t just let it go away,” she said.
Bannon agreed that, given the complexity of the paperwork and the amount of time a new company would need to start, the proper thing is to go for a one-year extension.
At the same time, the RFP needs to be done as the city needs to find the most favorable waste collection service for citizens.
“Let’s get it down the road,” she said.