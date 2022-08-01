Visit the Friends of the Library Book Sale for amazing deals

The Derby Public Library in partnership with the Friends of the Library will be hosting a massive book sale on August 5-7. We invite you to stop by for unmatchable prices on books, audiobooks, CDs, and DVDs.
The book sale takes place in the Community Room of the library with items roughly organized by genres and age groups. Available items will include children’s and young adult fiction, a wide array of general fiction and non-fiction titles, and books for educators and homeschool teachers.
The sale accrues materials from both patron donations and books weeded from the library collection due to low circulation. Youth Services has recently completed a large overhaul of the young adult and children’s non-fiction sections, which means that this book sale will include many titles removed from those shelves due to declining popularity.
The Friends of the Library will host a preview sale on Friday, August 5 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. exclusively for organization members. If you’re interested in beating the sale rush or nabbing certain items, attend the preview sale with purchase of an annual FOL membership at the door for $10.
The sale is open to non-members on Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, August 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. Pricing includes 25 cent paperbacks, 50 cent hardbacks, and $1 media items. You can also fill a library bag of books for $5!
If you completed the Adult Summer Reading Challenge, you earned a book sale coupon to receive three free items. Please bring this coupon to the book sale to redeem your free selections.
All funds earned from this book sale are used by the Friends of the Library to benefit future library programs such as purchasing books for Kansas Reads to Preschoolers and providing enrichment resources to library staff.
Whether you’re looking to add to your personal library collection or your literary curiosity has been piqued by what you might find, you’re invited to this incredible sale to support the library. Your next favorite book is waiting for you!