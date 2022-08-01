Visit the Friends of the Library Book Sale for amazing deals

The Derby Public Library in partnership with the Friends of the Library will be hosting a massive book sale on August 5-7. We invite you to stop by for unmatchable prices on books, audiobooks, CDs, and DVDs.

The book sale takes place in the Community Room of the library with items roughly organized by genres and age groups. Available items will include children’s and young adult fiction, a wide array of general fiction and non-fiction titles, and books for educators and homeschool teachers.

