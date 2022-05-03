When one door closes, another door opens – sometimes quite literally.
That’s the position Roy and Gina Nugen found themselves in with Robot Roy’s Toys and More – which is set to open in downtown Mulvane (213 W. Main St.) on May 4.
Running a booth at the former Flying Moose Antique Mall on West Kellogg in Wichita, when that location shuttered the Nugens took a chance and decided to open their own store. Seeing other friends do well with the model admittedly helped give them the push they needed.
“One of them, specifically, they went from an antique [mall] booth to a clothing store and they’ve had a lot of success,” Gina said. “We were talking about it and said maybe we should just pull the trigger.”
“We didn’t want to confine ourselves to the booth anymore; we had a bunch of stuff because I basically have every toy I ever owned from childhood,” Roy said.
Along with their experience from the antique mall, both Roy and Gina enter their new venture having worked several years in customer service through local restaurants – with Roy currently serving as general manager for Amy’s Pizza Place.
The Nugens planned to open in October 2021, but a building fire pushed that date back. While they had to adjust, the additional time gave the owners the opportunity to remodel and make space for additional display cases to house the used books the store will sell on top of the vintage toys.
Vintage toys the store will stock range from Barbies to G.I. Joes to Star Wars figures and more, with items from the ’50s on up. The most modern toys stocked come from the ’90s and while there will be a draw from the collectible element and the “thrill of the hunt,” there will be some wider appeal as well.
“We do have things that are priced for actual kids. It’s not all just high-end collector’s stuff,” Gina said. “We have something for children up to adults. You can embrace the child within yourself.”
“I think nostalgia’s really big right now, especially our generation,” Roy said. “Terrible things happen in the world [and] you can go and remember a little bit of your childhood
and feel a little better about things.”
More unique items currently in stock at the store include a “Batman Returns” Batmobile play tent and in-the-box Donkey Kong and Pac-Man games for the Atari.
Both at the antique mall and selling online previously, the Nugens have had plenty of success finding a market for their vintage toys. Having the work experience in Mulvane – as well as being past entrants at the Doc Sunback Film Festival – they are pleased to get this business opportunity in a supportive, small community.
“I think the town is getting revitalized,” Roy said, “so I think it’s very exciting to be a part of that.”