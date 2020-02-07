Jonathan Holmes has been named president of Valley State Bank. The announcement was made at a January board meeting.
Holmes has worked in banking for over 17 years and previously served as the executive vice president for the bank, according to a press release. “Holmes earned his MBA from Wichita State University and graduated at the top of his class at the Southern Methodist University School of Banking,” the release states. He will work at both the Derby and Belle Plaine locations.
Valley State Bank was founded in 1897 and has locations in Wichita, Derby, and Belle Plaine.