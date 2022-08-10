Derby taxpayers will get a little more information in the mail this year from the Sedgwick County Treasurer on how their school tax dollars were spent due to a law passed in the 2021 legislature. Entities in the county like Derby USD 260 who received more state tax money than planned must report it.

The passing of the Revenue Neutral Rate legislation requires school districts and other municipalities to report tax income received above and beyond what was planned or scheduled. And with that, the Sedgwick County Treasurer is required to notify all taxpayers of the increase.

