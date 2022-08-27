To bring it more in line with Wichita and Sedgwick County, an updated economic development incentive policy was presented to the Derby City Council at its Aug. 23 meeting. The council voted 7-0 to approve the policy.
Development Manager Marcia Hartman highlighted the changes in the policy for the council. Among them is the creation of one single incentive policy document, a change to the public investment minimum ratio (in line with Wichita/Sedgwick County), addition of new qualifying businesses, inclusion of rural housing incentive districts (which state law now allows in Derby) and removal of an incentive policy for hotels (given action taken on the STAR bond project).