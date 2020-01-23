Derby residents don’t have to look very far or long to see and feel the impact of the Derby Community Foundation (DCF). That is helped in no small part by Uncorked, the foundation’s annual fundraising and awareness event.
Most community foundations don’t do fundraising events, according to Theresa Hearn, executive director of the Derby Community Foundation. But her tenure with the foundation has shown her the value of Uncorked.
“In the last 15 years we have seen the [Derby] Community Fund grow from $80,000 in assets to $2 million, and I think Uncorked contributed to that growth by creating better awareness about what the foundation does and how people can participate in enriching the community by being part of it.”
From a fundraising standpoint, Uncorked typically raises about $30,000, Hearn said. Some of the proceeds are designated for the Community Enrichment Grant Program – a $10,000 a year commitment to area nonprofits doing innovative, creative work in the community to meet immediate community needs – as well as a grant endowment fund to sustain it.
“Other areas of the DCF’s work have been supported by proceeds from Uncorked,” Hearn said. “The board determines how proceeds are used to the support the DCF mission, which is to enrich the quality of life in the Derby area by being a catalyst for connecting people and resources to community needs and initiatives.”
The first grant from the Community Enrichment Grant Program ultimately affected the entire Kansas school curriculum. It was an $800 grant to Derby Middle School for a class in American Sign Language, prompted by a group of students who wished to communicate with their profoundly hearing-impaired classmate. The students carried the program into high school, and through lobbying efforts won approval from the State Board of Education to make American Sign Language a foreign language credit for the Regents-recommended curriculum.
Other grants directly from Uncorked proceeds reach people at their time of deepest need, offer unexpected moments of fun, and go beyond the city limits to help our neighboring towns.
A $2,500 grant to the Derby Fire and Rescue helped purchase an inflatable rescue boat which they used to assist the Mulvane Fire Department during recent flooding.
Grants awarded to the Derby Ministerial Fellowship provide lodging vouchers and gift cards for hygiene necessities and clothing for victims of domestic violence who have to leave their homes quickly.
A few years ago, a grant awarded to the City of Derby paid for a 40x60 synthetic ice-skating rink which was the centerpiece for “December in Derby” in the parking lot of what is now The Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park.
The Derby Community Foundation was founded in 1993 to act as a catalyst for connecting people and resources with community needs and initiatives, enriching the quality of life in the Derby area through awarding grants and scholarships, encouraging private giving, serving as a community leader and responding to immediate needs.
There is no limit to the way lives can be, and are being, touched through the Derby Community Foundation: college scholarships; assistance for Derby High School students pursing technical certifications; Wichita Children’s Theatre performances for Derby area students; equipping an examination room at the Oaklawn GraceMed facility; holiday light displays; 25 miles of connecting city bicycle paths; Derby’s signature public art bronze sculptures, and Warren Riverview Park Lodge, to name just a very few.
There are several ways to partner with DCF, Hearn said.
· Establish a charitable fund in your name for your favorite charitable organization or cause.
· Establish a memorial or scholarship fund in honor or memory of a loved one to provide support for a particular area of interest.
· Encourage your favorite charity to establish an organization fund to provide ongoing support for their work.
· Spread the word about DCF to your friends.
· Contribute to any existing DCF fund.
And, of course, attending Uncorked 2020 is always a great way to support the Derby Community Foundation. Tickets for the Feb. 29 event are $75 and are available at the Derby Welcome Center or online at www.derbycf.org. ($30 of the ticket price is a tax-deductible donation.)
“We are the community’s foundation,” Hearn said. “It is a public charity run by the public. We all have a stake in it.”