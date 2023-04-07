U.S. Representative Ron Estes (R-Kan.) made a trip to Derby on April 6, seeing the continued growth and expansion within the community.
While his commitments as a congressman often keep him preoccupied in Washington, D.C., Estes noted there are periodic times each month he is able to come back to Kansas and see what is going on in his district (District 4, which includes Derby).
“It’s important for us to get out and about, and see what’s going on in the real world throughout the district here in south central Kansas,” Estes said.
During his stop in Derby, Estes toured a number of local businesses – including BG Automation, BRG Precision Products and Aircraft and Commercial Enterprises – and got a chance to look in on a piece of the city’s STAR bond project (The Sandbox). The congressman also got to see Fire Station 81 and the American Legion Family Post 408 building while in town.
A common theme of his visit was expansion, as he commented how much Derby has grown in recent years in terms of business, restaurant, housing and even entertainment developments. That is something that plays into Estes’ priorities at the federal level.
“One of the things that’s important for me at the federal level is that we focus on economic growth for our country. There’s so much [that builds] off of that,” Estes said. “It provides good jobs so people can support their families. It also enables us to have growing tax revenue to pay for the funding that does come from the government.”
Estes saw some of Derby’s tax dollars at work, as Derby Fire and Rescue personnel were quickly called into action while Estes was visiting the station.
At the local level, the city is weighing its taxing options and potentially taking more advantage of that economic growth with its next sales tax. That is something Estes looks to support from a federal level, while also keeping on eye on helping the business community and constituents in the wake of current supply chain shortages and inflationary pressures.
“Those are going to be things that we have to keep a focus on and how do we make sure, as we continue to grow the economy, that those things are addressed – as well as making sure that we have good, smart policies from a tax standpoint and regulatory standpoint that actually help businesses grow,” Estes said, “[and] help people enjoy the freedoms that we have in this country.”
Seeing the local successes and what works – like what Estes saw in Derby – is important to take back to Washington, D.C., he said, and provides lessons for the federal representatives. And with what he witnessed on his most recent trip, he is glad to have the opportunity.
“I can’t put in enough words about how honored I am to be the representative and to see all the great things that happen in communities like Derby,” Estes said, “and the things that are happening from an economic standpoint, things that are happening to support people in their day-to-day life.”