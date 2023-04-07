Estes Tour

Derby FD Captain Hector Gonzalez points out some of the department’s history to U.S. Representative Ron Estes during a tour of Fire Station 81.

 

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

U.S. Representative Ron Estes (R-Kan.) made a trip to Derby on April 6, seeing the continued growth and expansion within the community. 

While his commitments as a congressman often keep him preoccupied in Washington, D.C., Estes noted there are periodic times each month he is able to come back to Kansas and see what is going on in his district (District 4, which includes Derby).

